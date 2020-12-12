Lettuce Entertain You release holiday gift guide that supports local restaurants

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If your friends and family love food, you can give them a gift that also supports local restaurants.
Lettuce Entertain You restaurants released a holiday gift guide, and all the gifts support restaurants.
Suggestions include cocktail kits, the RPM Wine Club, customer merchandise from the Tiki Bar Three Dots and a Dash, or cakes and pies from various restaurants. There are also barbecue sauces and even a paella kit and cookbook.
Lettuce Entertain You also sells gift cards, which can be used at more than 120 restaurants nationwide.
Lettuce Entertain You is a family-owned company based in Chicago.
