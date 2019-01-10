FOOD & DRINK

Hom Mali Thai and Sushi brings Thai fare to Old Town

Photo: Hom Mali Thai and Sushi/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Thai and Japanese food on your mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Hom Mali Thai and Sushi, the new arrival is located at 417 W. North Ave. in Old Town.

Yelpers appreciate this spot's robust selection of Japanese and Thai dishes; you'll find signature sushi rolls, bento boxes and combo sets (includes your choice of entrees like pad thai chicken or green curry beef plus one appetizer). (See all menu items here.)

With five stars out of nine Yelp reviews thus far, local diners are raving about the new Thai spot.

Jenna R., who was the first to review it on Dec. 30, said, "We were excited to try this new place in the neighborhood and it didn't disappoint. We ordered the veggie egg rolls, Hom Mali rice soup, cashew fried rice and pad see ew. All the dishes tasted great and we're looking forward to trying other menu items."

Leah R. added, "This food was great and plated beautifully! We got the pad thai, green curry and a salmon roll. Everything tasted fantastic!"

Hungry? Hom Mali Thai and Sushi is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
