Hot dog fans line up for final day at Murphy's in Lakeview

Saturday is the last day of business for a Lakeview restaurant that's been around more than 30 years.Murphy's Red Hots near the corner of Belmont and Racine is closing up shop for good."This is kind of our usual Saturday routine. Come down, get a hot dog," said Lauren Elbert.Inside Saturday, it was standing room only. The grill was going, drenched in decades of flavor. The fryer fired up for the last time.It's been more than 30 years of counter service at Murphy's dogs."But who's counting," said owner Bill Murphy.The loyal Murphy's masses showed up for their final feast of Chicago's classic cuisine."They don't make them like that anywhere else," said Andrew Galarnyk.The Galarnyks grew up here and learned the most important lessons"Don't put ketchup on your hotdog," said Victoria Galarnyk. "Don't put ketchup on your hotdog."Bill Murphy taught a generation that. He has barely a second to pause. On the last day, it's better that way. It's the end of an era."Just time to change things up a bit," Murphy said. "It's a long time doing something. "It's a very demanding business and it's time to spend life doing something a little bit different."People left with bags of Murphy's favorites, mostly the classics, doing everything they can to savor that last bite of this legacy.