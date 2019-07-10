Hot dog, hamburger buns recalled from Walmart, Aldi stores in Illinois, Indiana

Check your pantry as hamburger and hot dog buns along with other bakery products sold at several national retailers are being recalled.Flowers Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling the products after the company said small pieces of hard plastic may have gotten in the products during production.People eating the contaminated products could be at higher risk for choking. However, no related injuries or illnesses have been reported so far.The products being recalled were sold to customers under a variety of brand names and distributed in Illinois and Indiana, including at stores such as Walmart and Aldi. They were also distributed in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.The buns should not be eaten. If you purchased the product, throw it away or return it for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Flowers' Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921.