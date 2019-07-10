Food & Drink

Hot dog, hamburger buns recalled from Walmart, Aldi stores in Illinois, Indiana

Check your pantry as hamburger and hot dog buns along with other bakery products sold at several national retailers are being recalled.

Flowers Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling the products after the company said small pieces of hard plastic may have gotten in the products during production.

Click here for a full list of the products being recalled.

People eating the contaminated products could be at higher risk for choking. However, no related injuries or illnesses have been reported so far.

The products being recalled were sold to customers under a variety of brand names and distributed in Illinois and Indiana, including at stores such as Walmart and Aldi. They were also distributed in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

The buns should not be eaten. If you purchased the product, throw it away or return it for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Flowers' Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkindianafoodrecallillinoisu.s. & worldhot dogswalmartfood safetyhamburger
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon continues
Women's World Cup winners honored with Parade of Champions
2019 Taste of Chicago Guide
Dixon woman drove car with 2 kids in pool on roof, police say
Video: Drivers stop to grab spilled cash on Atlanta highway
Boy, 4, dies after being pulled from lake in Hobart
Chemical spill prompts HazMat response at Tootsie Roll factory
Show More
4 charged after stolen car crashes on Near South Side
The Chicago Defender printing final newspaper copy
Photo of suspect in Millennium Park sex assault, cell phone robbery released
VIDEO: 60 teens seen looting Philadelphia Walgreens
Lawyer: Judge sorry for telling woman to 'close your legs'
More TOP STORIES News