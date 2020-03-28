Food & Drink

Health, fitness expert Stephanie Mansour shares healthy snacking tips as more Americans work from home during COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many Americans are working from home during the COVID-19 outbreak. One Chicago area health and fitness expert wants to share some tips about healthy snacking during this time.

Stephanie Mansour joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely Saturday morning, saying it might be tempting to hang around the kitchen more than usual right now.

She suggested making portions for snacks or desserts throughout the day. A good rule of thumb is using a handful.

Those working from home should also prepare meals and ensure those portions are a good size, Mansour said.

Planning meals for the week can make for more efficient shopping trips, too.

Visit stepitupwithsteph.com for more information.
