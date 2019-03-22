Windy City LIVE

How YOU could be the Next 'Peapod's Next Best!'

f you are a budding chef or food entrepreneur with a great product, find out how you could be this year's Peapod's Next Best! Peapod's Tony Stallone tells us what the Chicago-based online grocery delivery service is looking for in a winning product and behind the scenes, Val and Ryan get a first-hand look at how Peapod delivers it all, right to your door.

Peapod Has a Great Offer for YOU!

*Get $20 Off your order of $75 or more

*NEW customers get 60 days FREE delivery

*Use the code WCL2019

*Offer is good March 22 - April 30

Head to Peapod.com TODAY!

This segment was produced with and sponsored by Peapod.
