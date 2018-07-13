Hungry for burgers? These 3 new Chicago spots have you covered

Mini Mott
3057 W. Logan Blvd., Logan Square
Photo: jasmin g./Yelp
Mini Mott is a spot to score burgers and more in Logan Square. The joint is a spinoff of the Mott St. restaurant, home of the critically acclaimed Mott burger,reports Eater Chicago.
The shop offers the Mini burger with a single patty or the the double-decker Mott topped with American cheese, pickles, jalapenos, potato frizzles, hoisin aioli and miso butter.
The menu also features the vegetarian-friendly Veg with carnitas-style jackfruit, garlic-infused fries, chicken wings, soft serve ice cream and craft beers.
Yelp users are still warming up to Mini Mott, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 12 reviews on the site.
Yelp reviewer Mary Lou L., who visited on July 11, wrote, "Good burger, good wings, good fries and good vibes! Nice outdoor seating in front of the restaurant. I enjoyed the burger with the sweet potato crunch."
And Polly S. wrote, "Menu is very minimal, but with a famous burger known to be the best in Chicago, no one is ordering anything else."
Mini Mott is open from 5-10 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)
Fritzy's
723 W. Armitage Ave., Lincoln Park
Photo: Fritzy's/Yelp
New owners have relaunched Fritzy's -- formerly Big Bob and Fritzy's -- in Lincoln Park.
Here, patrons craving a burger can build their own by choosing a protein (beef, turkey, chicken or veggie patty), cheese, veggies, extras (like bacon, avocado or egg) and a sauce from a list that includes honey Sriracha, buffalo and blue cheese.
Hot dogs -- like the Char Dog, Chili Cheddar Char Dog and the Footlong Char Dog -- are served Chicago-style with fries. And sandwiches, like the Philly cheesesteak, skirt steak sandwich, boneless rib sandwich and beer battered cod, are also on offer. Check out the full menu here.
The refreshed Fritzy's currently holds one five-star rating on Yelp.
On July 6, Yelper Zack R. wrote, "Nothing like a fresh start to go from good to great. The beef are now some of the best you'll get. Service, as always, is top notch! The beef is now made fresh in house, as is the giardinara."
Fritzy's Lincoln Park is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
Small Cheval
1345 N. Wells St., Old Town
Photo: Zach V./Yelp
A new Small Cheval outpost has landed in Old Town. One of three locations for the small local chain, this new offering comes from the same team behind The California Clipper, Gilt Bar and 3 Greens Market.
The menu features just the essentials: a hamburger, a cheeseburger and fries. All burgers come with pickles, onions and dijonaise sauce, and bacon can be added for an extra fee.
Thirsty? Grab one of the 10 beers on draught, a mai tai or margarita, or a chocolate or vanilla shake with Baileys. (You can check out the full drink menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about the new Small Cheval, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews on the site.
Yelper Zach V., who reviewed Small Cheval on July 4, wrote, "Just like the great Au Cheval but with a much more casual feel. The restaurant is set back off the side of the road, and you can recognize it from the huge menu on a brick wall next to the road."
Bill M. noted, "Our order of burgers and fries came out quickly enough. Each of our two-patty cheeseburgers were juicy without being too messy. The fries were crisp but needed a bit of dipping help with the terrific garlic aioli and ketchup."
Old Town's Small Cheval is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.