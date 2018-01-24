Hungry For Chicken Wings? These 3 New Chicago Spots Have You Covered

Innjoy Logan Square
2200 N. Milwaukee Ave. (between Prindiville St & Attrill St.), Logan Square
Boneless honey sriracha habanero wings with fries. | Photo: SHawn r./Yelp
Innjoy Logan Square, which opened up last year in the former Madison Public House space, is a sports bar that offers chicken wings, pizza and more. The new spot is an expansion of the popular Wicker Park nightlife spot.
There are several options for chicken wings, including the boneless honey sriracha habanero and Korean wings. They're also a regular feature of the happy hour menu, which runs from 5 to 7pm on weekdays.
Innjoy Logan Square currently holds 3.5 stars on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Arelys V., who was one of the first users to visit Innjoy Logan Square on December 30th, wrote: "We also ordered food and it was really good! The cheese curds were more like mozzarella balls, but I'll take fried cheese any way I can get it. The wings were also delicious."
Sarah B. noted: "The food and drinks were reasonably priced. I had the Korean wings and fries plate. The wings were really yummy, more sweet than spicy, but good nonetheless. They have a decent selection of draught beers as well as bottles and cans. There's a full bar with a wide variety of liquor. "
Bulldog Ale House, Chicago
901 S. State St. (between 9th St & 11th St.), The Loop
Photo: Dan M./Yelp
South Loop spot Bulldog Ale House, Chicago specializes in classic American pub fare, including chicken wings, burgers and pizza.
Baskets of buffalo wings or boneless wings are available, with ranch or bleu cheese dip options and celery. There are also multiple dip options available, including mango habanero, garlic parmesan, and savory bourbon.
Bulldog Ale House-Chicago currently holds 3.5 stars on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Kristina K., who was one of the first users to visit Bulldog Ale House-Chicago on December 29th, wrote: "Came with my friends. Good beer selection! Very good food also has a great presentation. Pretty place, including the bar area. Attentive staff. Such a welcoming and casual place in south Loop."
Suzanne H. noted: "Love this place! Super affordable: daily specials on food and drink...Nice huge bar with tons of seating and beers."
Bulldog Ale House-Chicago is open Saturday from 11am-2am, and Sunday-Friday from 11am-1am.
Wingstop
1521 E. 87th St. (between Ashland Ave & Laflin St.), Calumet Heights
Photo: Wingstop/Yelp
Over in Calumet Heights, recently opened chain spot Wingstop specializes in chicken wings.
Like its other locations in Chi-town, Wingstop offers classic or boneless wings on its menu, with size and combination options. There are also many flavors available, such as hickory smoked barbecue, Louisiana rub, and Hawaiian.
And if it's too cold to trek out for wings, all of Wingstop's locations in Chicago deliver as part of a DoorDash trial.
With a four-star Yelp rating, Wingstop has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Vannillaful, who was one of the first users to visit Wingstop on November 20th, wrote: "The food and customer service was great. I love going to places where I can spend my money happily."
Angelique H. noted: "First time coming here, since it's in my neighborhood, and I am pleased. They have good customer service and cooks, and the restaurant is clean! Fast service, and fresh food. No complaints!"