Hungry for modern American cuisine? These 5 new Chicago spots have you covered

Ballast Point Chicago
212 N. Green St., Fulton Market
Photo: ballast point chicago/Yelp
Ballast Point Chicago is a brewpub and New American spot originally based out of San Diego.
Brewbound reports the new offering is 12,000 square feet with a three-barrel brewing system, 250-seat restaurant and a 38-seat bar with 100 taps. The menu offers classic American fare such as bratwurst, burgers and fish tacos, made seasonally with locally sourced ingredients.
Ballast Point Chicago currently holds 3.5 stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Aimee K., who reviewed the newcomer on June 12, noted, "I came here with a friend on a Friday evening. Even though the place was packed, we didn't have any issues finding a table to sit. I loved the extensive Ballast Point beer list but thought it would be nice to have other options like guest beer/cider, wine, cocktails, etc."
Yelper Clara S. wrote, "This was a fun, spontaneous way to spend a Thursday night. Though I would never come here again for the food, the cheap flights and vast amount of Ballast Point beer options were great."
Ballast Point Chicago is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Mordecai
3632 N. Clark St., Wrigleyville
Photo: christopher v./Yelp
Mordecai is a bi-level whiskey bar and New American spot. It is the latest establishment from Folkart Restaurant Management. According to the bar's website, the newcomer features one of the country's largest selections of collectible vintage spirits, with an emphasis on rare whiskey.
Guests can also sip on specialty and classic cocktails, like the whiskey-infused Peerless Leader with sweet vermouth, Benedictine and Amer Pincon. Craft beer on draught and wine are also available.
As for fare, Mordecai serves a special game-day menu, featuring snacks like cheese fries, cheese curds and pretzels, as well as heavier dishes like burgers, roasted chicken and even octopus.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp, Mordecai has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Christopher B., who reviewed the new arrival on May 20, wrote, "For a starter, we had the duck and chicken pate, which was served with toast points. This was simply delicious! Loved it!"
Heriberto I. noted, "Beautiful space. Huge upgrade to the sports bars down the street. But be careful about going on game days. Was there with a group of five, and it took 10 minutes for someone to take our drink order."
Mordecai is open from 5-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday, 5 p.m.-midnight on Wednesday and Thursday, and 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Beatrix Market Depaul Loop
23 E. Jackson Blvd., The Loop
Photo: jamie m./Yelp
Beatrix Market Depaul Loop is a New American breakfast and brunch spot that offers an easy way to pick up a meal on the go. Self-serve salads, soups and a variety of hot dishes are available for carryout. A full coffee bar is also on offer, as are cold sandwiches and snacks.
This is the fourth Beatrix Market in the city featuring grab-and-go fare, with the restaurant group also operating three full-service eateries.
Lounges are on-site for private dining and can accommodate large parties. Customers can pick up a cocktail, beer or glass of wine at the full-service bar.
Beatrix Market Depaul Loop currently holds five stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Erik Y. wrote, "The regular Beatrix restaurants are some of my favorite breakfast spots in the city. It shouldn't come as a surprise that the market version hits the spot too!"
Arielle A. noted, "I wish this was around when I went to school in the city, I would be here everyday. I've always been a fan of Beatrix, and when the concept of a Beatrix Market started, I was excited."
Beatrix Market Depaul Loop is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Angry Pig Tavern
2039 W. North Ave., Wicker Park
Photo: lynne k./Yelp
Angry Pig Tavern is a New American spot from owner Mark Hemmer, who lost the lease for downtown's Bridge House Tavern, and is located in the space most recently known as Trench, according to Eater Chicago. The casual dining space has a laid-back vibe with neutral colors, hanging starburst lights, and banquette, booth and table seating.
Expect breakfast menu options like the Angry Pig Benedict with ham, jalapeno bacon, Swiss cheese and poached egg on an English muffin, omelets and blueberry French toast. Dinner shareables include popcorn, crab cakes and spicy chicken avocado rolls. Look for entrees like roasted chicken, pasta bolognese and fish and chips.
Angry Pig also has 10 craft brews on tap, plus a selection of wines and cocktails. (Full menu available on website.)
Angry Pig Tavern currently holds 4.5 stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Andrea M., who the tavern on June 17, wrote, "This is a great place for brunch. ... First of all, they kept several of the amazing parts of Trench. They did brighten it up a bit so the ambiance is much brighter."
Ellie M. noted, "My experience at the Angry Pig was great! The place is like an upscale sports bar, with some TVs placed around the bar and dining area. Easy to accommodate large groups and they have booths for small parties."
Angry Pig Tavern is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
The Warbler
4535 N. Lincoln Ave., Ravenswood
Photo: richelle t./Yelp
The Warbler opened up early this year and is helmed by David Breo and chef Ken Carter, the folks behind Gather next door. It specializes in contemporary American-style fare.
Expect appetizers like nachos, chicken wings and grilled sausage; fruity and leafy greens; savory flatbreads (bacon and egg, carne asada with avocado); pasta dishes like signature mac and cheese, risotto and tortellini; and entrees that include cedar-roasted salmon with jasmine rice and roasted chicken with braised kale and fennel puree.
Thirsty? Signature cocktails, wine and draft beer are available. Try the rum-infused Kookaburra with spiced cherry liqueur, raspberry, lime, black currant and cocoa, or A Rose Finch, a gin drink with pink vermouth, Sichuan citrus and lime. The full menu can be seen here.
The Warbler has received a warm welcome from the neighborhood and currently holds 4.5 stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Beth D., who reviewed the eatery on June 6, wrote, "Absolutely delicious! Loved the salmon. The homemade pasta was fabulous. Excellent wine selection also. Will return soon for sure!"
Yelper Bridget A. wrote, "I love The Warbler! I have been twice now and will certainly be coming back (and recommending to friends). I have tried three of the cocktails so far and loved all of them."
The Warbler is open from 4:30-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 4:30-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4:30-9 p.m. on Sunday.