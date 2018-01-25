Hungry for salad? These 3 new spots in the Loop have you covered

honeygrow
70 E. Lake St. (between Wabash Ave & Dearborn St.), The Loop
Photo: honeygrow/Yelp
Founded in 2012, Philly-based salad chain honeygrow is making inroads in the Windy City. It has opened up in Fulton Market and in the Loop, with more locations in Chicago planned.
At the Loop location, customers place their orders for salads, stir-fries, and juices at a kiosk. They can order suggested options like the white bean tuna salad with yellowfin tuna and herbed white beans; the sweet soy sauce stir-fry with brown rice, togarashi spiced turkey, green beans, red onions, sesame seeds; or the "Better Off Red" juice with watermelon, beet, lemon, and raspberry.
Diners can also create and customize their own meals.
honeygrow's current rating of four stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Yvonne I., who was one of the first users to visit honeygrow on December 21st, wrote: "This is an ideal quick serve-type restaurant to stop by if you are in the area...The portions were generous. There were several appealing vegetables, toppings, and sauces available. My stir-fry bowl tasted wonderful."
And Chelsea L. said: "I chose the stir fry and the honey dessert, and customized both. They do have pre-set options you can click if you want, but I wanted to play around a bit and make my meal truly unique! The food came out fast and delicious."
honeygrow is open Monday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.
sweetgreen
150 N. Michigan Ave. (between Ashland Ave & Laflin St.), The Loop
Photo: sweetgreen/Yelp
Hailing from California, sweetgreen has more than 77 locations across the United States, including multiple outposts across Chicago.
The vegetarian-friendly eatery has recently opened up in the Loop, with salads, warm bowls, and plates, and the option to customize and build your own.
Warm bowls include the pesto portobello and harvest, while salad options include the rad thai and guacamole greens.
With a four-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp, sweetgreen has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Monica M., who reviewed sweetgreen on October 21st, wrote: "Sweetgreen is really good for a post-workout meal. It is very refreshing and makes you feel healthy. This location is a prime spot--right near Millennium Park and right on Michigan Ave."
And Patrick H. wrote: "I love it! The toppings are seasoned and prepared at every level so you get a more delicious bowl or salad. They're just much more next-level, for example: spicy broccoli and roasted sweet potatoes! Also there's fresh basil--what other bowl and salad place has that?"
sweetgreen is open daily from 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Beatrix Market
155 N Wacker. (between Adams St & Randolph St.), The Loop
Photo: Beatrix Market/Yelp
Beatrix Market is a grab-and-go spot to score salad and sandwiches, with multiple stations for hungry office workers to customize their meals.
Along with an extensive salad bar, diners can also find bars for hot food, hummus, and coffee. Other options include pre-made sandwiches and salads for those in a hurry.
Yelp users are excited about Beatrix Market, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews on the site.
Yelper Jason H., who reviewed Beatrix Market on January 10th, wrote: "A little far from my office, but definitely glad I checked it out. Very robust salad bar, though I opted for the featured burrito (eggs/cheddar/squash/kale) and a coffee. Both were great."
Kim M. noted: "I was so happy when they opened Beatrix Market in the Loop. The food is really good (especially love the blackened tilapia and mac-n-cheese), and the service is even better."
Beatrix Market is open weekdays from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. (It's closed on weekends.)