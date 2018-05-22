Hungry for something new? Here are 4 of the latest eateries to debut in Chicago

Bozii
Photo: bozii/Yelp
Ever wondered what a fancy Hot Pocket might taste like? Head to Bozii, which recently made its debut at 309 W. Lake Street in the Loop. What exactly is a bozii (pronounced BO-zee)? According to the business' website, it's "a portable, toasted meal. It's not deep-fried, it's never frozen, it won't fall apart, you can eat it with your hands, it won't leave you feeling guilty, it doesn't contain preservatives and it's unlike anything you've ever tasted."
Boziis can be custom-ordered with your choice of protein (beef, chicken, eggs, bacon or quinoa), cheese, veggies and sauce. Or opt for one of the pre-made selections like The Breakfast Club, with eggs, bacon and garlic sauce; the Mangia Mangia, with chicken, mushrooms, cheese and marinara sauce; and The Cowboy, with beef, cheese and "horsey" sauce.
Monnie Burke's
Photo: monnie burke's/Yelp
Now open at 1163 W. 18th Street in Pilsen is Monnie Burke's, a bar and New American spot.
Founded by the owners of Maya Del Sol in Oak Park and the Pizza Capri mini-chain, Monnie Burke's is named for the aunt of one of the owners, a social worker who taught at Loyola University and was active in Cesar Chavez's farmer's movement.
The menu focuses on light appetizers like loaded potato strings, smoked salmon toast or roasted cauliflower, and hearty entrees like whole roasted fish or a veal chop Milanese. Pastas, fish tacos and a cheeseburger round out the selection.
Pacific Standard Time
Photo: nataliya a./Yelp
Pacific Standard Time is a New American spot that opened recently at 141 W. Erie Street in River North.
Chef and co-owner Erling Wu-Bower and partner Joshua Tilden are bringing the tastes of the Pacific Northwest to the Midwest--and that doesn't mean just seafood.
On the menu, you'll find a variety of appetizers including wood-fired pita, avocado salad and chicken wings. Entree options include pizza, pasta, and hearty main dishes like a full roasted duck glazed with muhammara and yogurt with chickpeas or swordfish served with baby leeks, fregola and Fresno chilis.
According to Eater, the drink list features seven signature cocktails, with an emphasis on wines from California, Oregon, and Washington.
Sip of Hope
PHOTO: MATT L./YELP
Sip of Hope is a new nonprofit coffee shop in Logan Square. Operated by Hope for the Day, a mental health charity, its goal is "educating as many people as possible on mental health issues, removing stigmas around an issue many struggle with every day," Eater reports.
All of Sip of Hope's staff is certified in Mental Health First Aid, and the shop's proceeds will go towards proactive suicide prevention and mental health education.
The coffee shop serves drinks with beans from Dark Matter Coffee, with classic favorites like espressos, lattes, mochas, macchiatos and more. West Town Bakery will provide the pastries.