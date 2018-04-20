Hungry for sushi? Stop by 3 new Chicago spots, including an all-you-can-eat feast

Hob Sushi
2156 N. Clybourn Ave. (at N. Southport Avenue), Lincoln Park
Photo: PanPan A./Yelp
Hob Sushi, known for its all-you-can-eat sushi, creates artful eats in a modern space.
Located in the spot formerly occupied by MOD Pizza, Hob Sushi's all-you-can-eat pricing starts at $27 per person with your choice of 99 items. Or splurge for the Ultimate selection for $45 per person, which includes 148 options, like king crab and specialty desserts.
On the standard menu, look for poke, teriyaki, a wide-ranging list of sushi and sashimi, and appetizers like the Tako Taco with octopus, scallion and masago in a fried nori shell. (See full menu here.)
Hob Sushi currently holds 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Steph Z., who reviewed Hob Sushi on April 6, wrote, "We went on the first night they opened, and everything was great! The restaurant is cozy and beautifully decorated. We're excited to have this restaurant in our neighborhood, and we will definitely be back to try the all-you-can eat deal!"
Yelper Clizzy S. added, "Great service. Clean and nice decor. Good place for a date or with friends before hitting up the movie theater down the street. Hope this place sticks around a while."
Hob Sushi is open Monday-Thursday from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m., and Sunday from noon-10 p.m.
Kai Sushi Lakeview
3819 N. Southport Ave. (between Byron and Grace streets), Wrigleyville
Photo: Kai Sushi Lakeview/Yelp
Head north to try Kai Sushi Lakeview, a new Japanese spot that features an extensive menu of sushi and sashimi mainstays, as well as a variety of appetizers and a selection of noodle soups.
For sushi, expect to see popular offerings such as the Chicago Fire Roll with salmon, tuna and avocado or the crunchy roll with shrimp tempura, asparagus and cream cheese. Comfort food dishes like spicy curry beef or shrimp tempura udon are also available.
Rounding things out are desserts like green tea or mochi ice cream. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Kai Sushi Lakeview, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on the site.
Yelper Kim T., who reviewed Kai Sushi Lakeview on March 2, wrote, "The chefs here are inventive and their menu shows that they enjoy creating combinations that I haven't seen before. I will be a repeat customer that's for sure, and with their friendly servers, good location (within walking distance and close to Southport Corridor), inventive menu and changing specials, I can't wait for the next time I return!"
Sara B. noted, "Kai Sushi is the best in town! And it's BYOB! The place itself is very calming with a modern interior. Great service -- the waitresses were very attentive and helpful."
Kai Sushi Lakeview is open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday from noon-11 p.m., and Sunday from noon-9 p.m.
Raw II
2203 N. Clybourn Ave. (near W. Webster Avenue), Lincoln Park
Photo: Sarena Faye T./Yelp
Raw II, in the former Rice Cafe spot, specializes in sushi and Thai cuisines.
The hybrid spot has everything from pad Thai and curry dishes to teriyaki and maki selections. Start off with tom yum and miso soups or the seaweed and papaya salads. On the menu, look for scorpion maki (soft shell crab, shrimp tempura, avocado and asparagus), the sushi and sashimi combo for $30 or the pad see eiw (stir-fried rice noodles with egg and broccoli).
The drink list features several kinds of sake, plus Thai and Japanese beer.
Raw II currently holds four stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Emily H., who was one of the first users to visit Raw II on Feb. 28, wrote, "Really good Thai/Asian takeout! This place's spice level is on par with authentic Asian places, so its scale is a bit spicier than the Americanized ones. If you are not used to spiciness, order a level below your comfort level."
And Padma A. noted, "Our favorite corner Thai restaurant is under new management. Owner Jeff is really pleasant, gave us a couple of freebies like extra rice and edamame for the kids, which was a nice gesture. Everything was excellent; we will be visiting back soon!"
Raw II is open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. and Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (It's closed on Monday.)