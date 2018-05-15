Hungry for tacos? These 3 new Chicago spots have you covered

FOOD & DRINK

Looking for the best new tacos in Chicago? These restaurants will satisfy your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some tacos.

Tatas Tacos


4929 W. Irving Park Road, Portage Park
Photo: Janice M./Yelp

Tatas Tacos is a new spot to score tacos, gorditas and Mexican burgers in Portage Park.

"We admit it. We're extremely passionate about tacos. It's like our obsession," the business says on its Facebook page. "We're proud to be the new kid on the block serving up authentic Mexican flavor and taste."

Get ready for options like tacos made with bacon-wrapped shrimp, red tomatoes and chipotle aioli; chorizo with potatoes, frijoles, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream and chile sauce; and the El Chappo french fries topped with steak, chorizo, cheese and sour cream.

With five stars out of nine reviews on Yelp, Tatas Tacos has been getting positive attention.

"This gem just opened down the street from my house, and holy guacamole -- I'm in taco heaven. The tacos are really tasty here," Yelper Sharon P. said. "The rest of the menu looks amazing, and I can't wait to make my way to the El Chappo fries, but I'll need my stretchy pants for those."

Traci B. noted, "The tilapia taco was outstanding, and the corn tortilla shells are made fresh to order and ground that morning, so they are super fresh! I will definitely be back to this place."

Tatas Tacos is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.

Kite String Cantina


1851 W. Addison St., Roscoe Village
Photo: Alli m./Yelp

Kite String Cantina is a neighborhood addition serving house-made tortillas, taquitos and more.

The newcomer recently arrived in Roscoe Village courtesy of married couple Andrew and Renee Ragin, in partnership with Footman Hospitality Group -- of Bucktown Dysfunctional Pub, Bangers & Lace and Spilt Milk fame.

On the menu, look for taquitos made with pork and pineapple, seasonal vegetables or chicken in green mole. Kite String Cantina also offers an extensive array of more than 19 draft beers, including selections from local breweries like Half Acre, Metropolitan and Haymarket.

Kite String Cantina's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp indicates favorable feedback from visitors.

"The service from Mary and Ashton was impeccable. They were welcoming and laid back," wrote Yelper Cel M. "The taquitos were good. The pork and pineapple was our favorite, along with the green avocado salsa dip. I'll definitely be back when I'm in the area. You can't beat these prices."

Matt R. added, "Every cocktail is thoughtful and properly priced. The food is great, yet simple. It's the perfect spot for great drinks and a small bite."

Kite String Cantina is open from 3 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays, 3 p.m.-3 a.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m.-midnight on Sunday.

Chicago Taco Authority


4219 W. Irving Park Road, Irving Park
Photo: lily z./Yelp

Over in Irving Park, new taqueria Chicago Taco Authority is serving up traditional street-style Mexican fare and specialty tacos.

Helmed by Jose Bustos, the eatery's interior is inspired by the Chicago Transit Authority, decorated with memorabilia and a life-size train.

Menu items include the Sweet Hog with Coca-Cola-braised pork, jalapeno coleslaw and onion strings; queso fundido with oven-baked Oaxaca cheese; and Surf & Turf with shrimp and steak, fish and spicy shredded chicken.

Chicago Taco Authority currently holds 4.5 stars out of 91 reviews on Yelp, signifying a warm reception so far.

"Awesome tacos! We love the steak and chorizo," wrote Yelper Marianne A. "All the salsas are delicious. The service is fast, friendly and efficient, with street or neighborhood parking. We love this place."

Yelper Tim W. said, "Check it out -- I did more than once already, and I'm pleased upon every return. The staff is friendly, welcoming and helpful when it comes to figuring out what you want to eat. And the ambiance of the place is pretty cool."

Chicago Taco Authority is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Wednesday-Saturday.
