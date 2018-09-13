WINDY CITY LIVE

'Hungry Hound' releases book celebrating Chicago's best pizza

ABC7's Hungry Hound Steve Dolinsky stopped by to preview his new book, "Pizza City."

ABC7 Chicago "Hungry Hound" host Steve Dolinsky embarked on a quest to find the best pizza in Chicago, and documented his journey along the way.

Dolinsky's debut book "Pizza City, USA: 101 Reasons Why Chicago is America's Greatest Pizza Town" proves the Windy City is more than just a deep-dish town.

"Pizza City, USA" is available in stores Saturday.

For more information on the book or pizza tours, please visit www.pizzacityusa.com.
