'Hungry Hound' releases book celebrating Chicago's best pizza

ABC7 Chicago "Hungry Hound" host Steve Dolinsky embarked on a quest to find the best pizza in Chicago, and documented his journey along the way.
Dolinsky's debut book "Pizza City, USA: 101 Reasons Why Chicago is America's Greatest Pizza Town" proves the Windy City is more than just a deep-dish town.
"Pizza City, USA" is available in stores Saturday.
For more information on the book or pizza tours, please visit www.pizzacityusa.com.
