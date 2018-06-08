Hungry? Try out these 4 new breakfast and brunch spots in Chicago

Yolk Test Kitchen
1767 N. Milwaukee Ave., Bucktown
Photo: jane m./Yelp
Homegrown breakfast chain Yolk has made its debut in Bucktown, opening its eighth location, named Yolk Test Kitchen. The test kitchen will offer options seen in locations around the city, as well as new inventions. Founder Taki Kastanis launched the first Yolk in Chicago's South Loop in 2006. There are now locations in Indiana and Texas as well.
Try a traditional dish from restaurant's list of staples, like Nutella crepes, topped with bananas, strawberries, chopped walnuts, chocolate sauce and whipped cream. Or, branch out and try a Test Kitchen option, like the breakfast mac and cheese with sunny-side up eggs, bacon, applewood ham, white cheddar, parmesan, panko and chives.
With a four-star Yelp rating out 12 reviews, Yolk Test Kitchen has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Jackie M., who reviewed Yolk Test Kitchen on June 3, wrote, "Finally got to stop by the new test kitchen! I had the spinach crepes which were super tasty and a good-sized portion. The charred asparagus really made the dish."
Paul M. noted, "Solid food. Had the breakfast burrito and avocado toast. Liked the Yolk-branded hot sauces. There are a ton of items on the menu I'll be back to try."
Head on over to check it out: Yolk Test Kitchen is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
Caribella
3311 W. Fullerton Ave., Logan Square
Photo: cabriella/Yelp
Caribella, formerly known as Cafe Bella, is a Caribbean breakfast and brunch spot. Hector Pena founded the original cafe in 2008 as a tribute to his daughter Isabella, but after 10 years in business and Pena's death, the family decided to start over with a new concept, the business wrote on its website.
Cabriella features all-day breakfast dishes and lunch items like sandwiches, salads and sides. Expect to see chicken and waffles and a number of French toast offerings on the breakfast menu, and Cubano and Caribbean sandwiches for lunch. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
Caribella currently holds four stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Daniel G., who reviewed Caribella on May 18, wrote, "Environment is great, a chill laid-back place. I am a picky person and I really enjoyed the breakfast combo! My pancake wasn't fully cooked, but other then that I had a great meal."
Yelper Luke S. wrote, "Came to this cute little Caribbean place for brunch a few weekends ago with some friends. The menu has a lot of good-looking options and it's definitely a fun change of pace, cuisine wise."
Caribella is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Wednesday.)
Chicago Waffles
1104 W. Madison St., Near West Side
Photo: c r./Yelp
Chicago Waffles is a breakfast and brunch spot and offers a plethora of sweet and savory waffles, omelettes, pancakes, skillets and French toast.
Check out the chicken and bacon waffle doused in homemade batter and topped with spicy syrup, or go sweet with the cinnamon roll waffle topped with sliced cinnamon apple and caramel sauce. Classic breakfast fare like steak and eggs, biscuits and gravy and corn beef hash can be seen on the menu and are served with two eggs any style.
Stop by at lunchtime for a burger, sandwich or salad and pair your meal with a soda, espresso, coffee, juice or milk. The full menu can be seen here.
With a 2.5-star Yelp rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp, Chicago Waffles is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Edward S., who was one of the first users to visit Chicago Waffles on May 13, wrote, "Since my folks were in town visiting, we decided to give the new neighborhood breakfast joint a try. Reading a few of the past Yelp reviews, I was bit skeptical, but we all wound up extremely surprised and delighted with the food and service."
Wil H. noted, "I went during breakfast on a weekday. Service and food was excellent. They have a pretty good selection on their menu. I've had their eggs with chicken and eggs with steak."
Chicago Waffles is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday, and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.
Hutch American Kitchen + Bar
1477 W. Winnemac Ave., Uptown
Photo: matt d./Yelp
Hutch American Kitchen + Bar is an American breakfast and brunch spot offering traditional fare and libations.
This new offering has light options like brioche French toast and avocado BLT on its brunch menu, as well as heartier options like the steak burger and brisket with cheesy potatoes. Pair your brunch with a signature cocktail like the The Fizz, with gin, orange puree and elderflower liqueur, or a bloody mary.
Dinner options include protein-heavy selections like steak and fries; roasted chicken with bacon, avocado and tomato; and salmon. While you're there, pair your fare with a glass or bottle of wine, or one of the many cocktails on draft, like the vodka and cinnamon-infused W+C.
Yelp users are still warming up to Hutch American Kitchen + Bar, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 58 reviews on the site.
Yelper Dustin G., who reviewed it on April 24, wrote, "I finally tried Hutch for Sunday brunch last week. I'd been looking forward to it for a while and the weather was perfect for brunch in their sun-drenched dining room."
Mandy J. noted, "I'd been to the Lakeview location for dinner and was pleased with it. So when the girls and I decided to come to this location for brunch I was expecting the same. I was very disappointed."
Hutch American Kitchen + Bar is open from 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.