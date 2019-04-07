Hunt's Tomato Paste recalled for mold concerns

Check your pantry, due to a recall of tomato paste.
Six-ounce cans of "Hunt's Tomato Paste, No Salt Added" are being pulled off the shelf because of mold concerns, WPVI reported. The cans have an expiration date of October 16, 2020 are affected.
Conagra Brands, Inc. says the final product could have been damaged after the canning process, creating the potential for mold.
The company said it became aware of the issue after receiving calls from consumers.
The company said it is working to make sure no more of the cans are sold in stores.
