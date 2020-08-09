Food & Drink

Hyde Park restaurant celebrates classic southern cuisine with side of love and hospitality

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Virtue Restaurant and Bar in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood is just one of many local spots modifying their dining space to accommodated customers and COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Chef and owner Erick Williams joined ABC7 Chicago to give us a look at his summer menu.

One dish Williams says you'll want to try is their summer melon salad. He describes it as a wonderful Southern-American interpretation of one of everyone's favorite summer fruits - sweet, juicy melon! It also features fried ham, buttermilk cheese and pepper vinegar.

Virtue opened in November 2018 and is Williams' first solo concept after a more than 20-year career in fine dining.

Virtue Restaurant & Bar

Hours: Wednesday - Sunday / 4 p.m. - 9.m.
Address: 1462 E. 53rd Street in Hyde Park neighborhood
38-seat patio, limited indoor dining, and carryout service are all available, including cocktails to go!
Reservations to dine at the restaurant are required and are now available via Resy, and advanced ordering for carryout can be placed via the Virtue website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagohyde parkreciperestaurant
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: Mayor Lightfoot, CPD address overnight looting in Chicago
Chicago streets closed, bridges raised, CTA suspended downtown
Shooter hurt after gunfire exchanged with police in Englewood: CPD
IL school district says no PJs for online classes amid COVID-19 pandemic
IL reports 1,382 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths Sunday
Chicago lakefront businesses worry over 2nd possible shutdown
Video: Dad rescues 4-year-old girl from alligator
Show More
Trump's aides asked SD gov if his face could be added to Mount Rushmore: report
Chicago Weather: Muggy with showers Monday
River Forest car crash leaves 4 dead
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5M gold COVID-19 face mask
SUV hits residence attached to Wheeling funeral home
More TOP STORIES News