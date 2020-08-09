Food & Drink

Hype Park restaurant celebrates classic southern cuisine with side of love and hospitality

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Virtue Restaurant and Bar in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood is just one of many local spots modifying their dining space to accommodated customers and COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Chef and owner Erick Williams joined ABC7 Chicago to give us a look at his summer menu.

One dish Williams says you'll want to try is their summer melon salad. He describes it as a wonderful Southern-American interpretation of one of everyone's favorite summer fruits - sweet, juicy melon! It also features fried ham, buttermilk cheese and pepper vinegar.

Virtue opened in November 2018 and is Williams' first solo concept after a more than 20-year career in fine dining.

Virtue Restaurant & Bar

Hours: Wednesday - Sunday / 4 p.m. - 9.m.
Address: 1462 E. 53rd Street in Hyde Park neighborhood
38-seat patio, limited indoor dining, and carryout service are all available, including cocktails to go!
Reservations to dine at the restaurant are required and are now available via Resy, and advanced ordering for carryout can be placed via the Virtue website.
