Food & Drink

IHOP sticks to 'pancakes,' unveils new burger lineup

Last year, IHOP became IHOB for a short period of time to advertise their burger lineup.

The publicity stunt did not go over very well with all their pancake-loving consumers.

In fact, one Twitter user told the restaurant to stick to pancakes.

So that is what IHOP is doing - sticking to pancakes. It's just what they are calling their new 'pancakes' are actually burgers.

On top of that, one burger actually has a pancake layer!

Here are the new selections:

The Big IHOP Pancake (Burger): "A world-famous buttermilk pancake griddled with Cheddar cheese and layered between two premium Steakburger patties, then topped with American cheese, custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon and house-made IHOP sauce."

Garlic Butter Pancake (Steakburger): "Topped with savory house-made Gilroy garlic butter, custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon, White Cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo."

Loaded Philly Pancake (Steakburger): "Piled high with sautéed onions and peppers and smothered with melted White Cheddar cheese and Cheddar cheese sauce."

IHOP says for a limited time, all their 'Pancakes' (Steakburgers) will be served with unlimited fries, starting at $6.99.

They also say they will only be calling their burgers 'pancakes' for a limited time, as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkentertainmentfoodu.s. & worldhamburgerburgers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
52 shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Jury selection begins in case of dead Chinese scholar at U of I
MALEAH DAVIS: Remains found in Arkansas those of missing girl
Catholic school principal arrested at strip club while on field trip
VIDEO: Drunken teen found passed out in middle of road, police say
Mayor Lightfoot announces new Chicago Board of Education members
Extra-alarm fire destroys Chesterton, Ind. banquet hall
Show More
Man sentenced in throwing boy, 5, from Mall of America balcony
2 Smoothie King employees fired for writing racist remarks on receipts
Man recounts frightening moment when stranger knocked on his door
Derion Vence seen celebrating with Maleah Davis on 4th birthday
CPD investigating leaked surveillance video
More TOP STORIES News