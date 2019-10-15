Food & Drink

Illinois Craft Brewers Guild hosting Festival of Barrel Aged Beers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the weather gets colder, we're looking to different food and drinks at our parties and tailgates.

When it comes to beer, there are a lot of options to support Illinois breweries.

Danielle D'Alessandro, the executive director of Illinois Craft Brewers Guild and Jim Cibak, brewmaster at Revolution Brewing joined ABC7 to talk about the Festival of Barrel Aged Beers.

FoBAB takes place on November 8 and 9 at UIC Forum and you can learn more at FoBAB.com and www.illinoisbeer.org.
