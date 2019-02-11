FOOD & DRINK

In bloom: Chicago's top 5 florists, ranked

By Hoodline
Wondering where to find the best florists near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top florists in Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for florists.

1. Steve's Flower Market



PHOTO: Jessica D./YELP

Topping the list is Steve's Flower Market. Located at 1039 W. Grand Ave. in West Town, the florist is the highest rated florist in Chicago, boasting five stars out of 213 reviews on Yelp.

2. Flowers For Dreams



PHOTO: ERIKA P./YELP

Next up is West Town's Flowers For Dreams, situated at 1812 W. Hubbard (between Wood Street and Wolcott Avenue). With 4.5 stars out of 438 reviews on Yelp, the florist and floral designer spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Pollen



PHOTO: COLLEEN S./YELP

Logan Square's Pollen, located at 2918 N. Milwaukee Ave. (between Gresham and Drake avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the florist five stars out of 86 reviews.

4. Flor Del Monte



PHOTO: ARELYS S./YELP

Flor Del Monte, a florist in the Heart Of Chicago, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 79 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1951 W. 22nd Place (between Damen and Wolcott avenues) to see for yourself.

5. Pistil & Vine



PHOTO: MEGAN M./YELP

Last but not least, there's Pistil & Vine, a Bucktown favorite with five stars out of 69 reviews. Stop by 1924 N. Damen Ave. (between Homer and Cortland streets) to hit up the next time you need a bouquet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
French delicacies and Mexican carnitas: What's trending on Chicago's food scene?
Italian farmers pour milk onto roads in protest
Bacon Roses make tasty Valentine's Day
Couple charged $1,600 for Domino's pizza
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Blowing snow leads to spinouts, crashes across area
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Cmdr. Paul Bauer remembered 1 year after death
CPS teacher charged with sexually abusing former student in Skokie
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
Paramedics push patient nearly a mile up icy hill after ambulance gets stuck
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Delphi, Indiana murders: 2 years later, lead investigator updates case
Show More
Cubs launching Marquee Sports Network in 2020
Retired correctional officer dies after Hazel Crest beating, robbery
Worker stabbed in robbery at River North gas station
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More News