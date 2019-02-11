In bloom: Chicago's top 5 florists, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top florists in Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for florists.
1. Steve's Flower Market
PHOTO: Jessica D./YELP
Topping the list is Steve's Flower Market. Located at 1039 W. Grand Ave. in West Town, the florist is the highest rated florist in Chicago, boasting five stars out of 213 reviews on Yelp.
2. Flowers For Dreams
PHOTO: ERIKA P./YELP
Next up is West Town's Flowers For Dreams, situated at 1812 W. Hubbard (between Wood Street and Wolcott Avenue). With 4.5 stars out of 438 reviews on Yelp, the florist and floral designer spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Pollen
PHOTO: COLLEEN S./YELP
Logan Square's Pollen, located at 2918 N. Milwaukee Ave. (between Gresham and Drake avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the florist five stars out of 86 reviews.
4. Flor Del Monte
PHOTO: ARELYS S./YELP
Flor Del Monte, a florist in the Heart Of Chicago, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 79 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1951 W. 22nd Place (between Damen and Wolcott avenues) to see for yourself.
5. Pistil & Vine
PHOTO: MEGAN M./YELP
Last but not least, there's Pistil & Vine, a Bucktown favorite with five stars out of 69 reviews. Stop by 1924 N. Damen Ave. (between Homer and Cortland streets) to hit up the next time you need a bouquet.