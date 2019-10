In the kitchen with Chef Alia Dalal

We've re-imagined our "In the Kitchen" segment - instead of a 30 minute challenge, we are sending our cooks out to shop - to create a dish that they love! Alia Dalal was this week's "In the Kitchen" chef.We followed Alia as she shopped at the Butera Market in Palatine to see what ingredients she wanted to use. Then this morning, Alia made her dish step-by-step.Our Friends at Alessi sent Alia home with a gift basket of goodies. Visit their website for all the Alessi products.Alessi and Butera Market have a surprise for our viewing audience. Until 2 a.m. tomorrow, go to the Windy City LIVE promotions page for your chance at winning one of these great prizes:-$25 gift certificate to Butera Market-$90 Alessi gift boxAnd you can opt in for a free package of Vigo Panko Bread Crumbs.Plus one lucky member of our studio audience went home with the Alessi basket of goodies and a $100 gift card to Butera Market.For the Butera Market near you, check out their website Here are Alia's recipes:Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil1 yellow onion, medium diced2 carrots, peeled and medium diced2 celery stalks, medium diced2-3 garlic cloves, minced1 teaspoon Madras curry powder1 teaspoon ground cuminteaspoon ground turmeric2 tablespoons minced pepperoncinis1 cup brown or green lentils, rinsed1 28-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes, chopped into " inch pieces6 cups waterlemon, juicedcup chopped parsleySalt and pepper to taste1. Heat up a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil in a large pot. Saute the onion, carrots, and celery for 5-8 minutes until softened. Add garlic, curry powder, cumin, turmeric, and pepperoncinis and saute 1 minute more.2. Add rinsed lentils, chopped tomatoes and their juices, and water and bring up to a simmer. Let simmer for 30-40 minutes until lentils are softened. Add additional water if needed.3. Using a hand blender, pulse the soup just 1-2 times to thicken the broth but leaving the soup chunky. Season with lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Top with parsley and serve.For salad dressing:cup balsamic vinegarcup extra virgin olive oil1 teaspoon dijon mustardSalt and pepper to tasteFor salad:Drizzle of grapeseed oil2 sweet potatoes, medium dicedlb red seedless grapes (about 4 cups)2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar2 cups cooked farro (cooked according to package directions)5 ounces baby arugula5 ounces feta cheese, crumbledSalt and pepper to taste1. Make salad dressing: combine balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, dijon, salt and pepper in a mason jar and shake to combine.2. Preheat oven to 425. Toss sweet potatoes with grapeseed oil, salt, and pepper and place on a parchment-lined sheet tray. Toss grapes with 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, a drizzle of grapeseed oil, salt and pepper and place on another parchment-lined sheet tray. Roast both trays for 30-35 minutes, tossing occasionally to prevent burning.3. Assemble salad: toss farro, arugula, and feta with sweet potatoes and grapes, once slightly cooled. Toss with dressing (you may have some left over).