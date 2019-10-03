In the kitchen with Chef Alia Dalal

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Alessi & Butera Market.
We've re-imagined our "In the Kitchen" segment - instead of a 30 minute challenge, we are sending our cooks out to shop - to create a dish that they love!
Alia Dalal was this week's "In the Kitchen" chef.
We followed Alia as she shopped at the Butera Market in Palatine to see what ingredients she wanted to use. Then this morning, Alia made her dish step-by-step.
Here are Alia's recipes:
Tomato, Lentil, and Pepperoncini Soup
Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil
1 yellow onion, medium diced
2 carrots, peeled and medium diced
2 celery stalks, medium diced
2-3 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon Madras curry powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
teaspoon ground turmeric
2 tablespoons minced pepperoncinis
1 cup brown or green lentils, rinsed
1 28-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes, chopped into " inch pieces
6 cups water
lemon, juiced
cup chopped parsley
Salt and pepper to taste
1. Heat up a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil in a large pot. Saute the onion, carrots, and celery for 5-8 minutes until softened. Add garlic, curry powder, cumin, turmeric, and pepperoncinis and saute 1 minute more.
2. Add rinsed lentils, chopped tomatoes and their juices, and water and bring up to a simmer. Let simmer for 30-40 minutes until lentils are softened. Add additional water if needed.
3. Using a hand blender, pulse the soup just 1-2 times to thicken the broth but leaving the soup chunky. Season with lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Top with parsley and serve.
Note: This soup freezes well and makes great leftovers.
Arugula and Farro Salad with Balsamic Roasted Grapes
For salad dressing:
cup balsamic vinegar
cup extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon dijon mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
For salad:
Drizzle of grapeseed oil
2 sweet potatoes, medium diced
lb red seedless grapes (about 4 cups)
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
2 cups cooked farro (cooked according to package directions)
5 ounces baby arugula
5 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
Salt and pepper to taste
1. Make salad dressing: combine balsamic vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, dijon, salt and pepper in a mason jar and shake to combine.
2. Preheat oven to 425. Toss sweet potatoes with grapeseed oil, salt, and pepper and place on a parchment-lined sheet tray. Toss grapes with 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, a drizzle of grapeseed oil, salt and pepper and place on another parchment-lined sheet tray. Roast both trays for 30-35 minutes, tossing occasionally to prevent burning.
3. Assemble salad: toss farro, arugula, and feta with sweet potatoes and grapes, once slightly cooled. Toss with dressing (you may have some left over).
In the kitchen with Chef Alia Dalal
