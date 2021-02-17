In the kitchen with Meghan Sedivy

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Alessi & Fresh Thyme Market.
In our "In the Kitchen" segment we are sending our cooks out to shop - to create a dish that they love! Today's "In the Kitchen" cook is the Registered Dietician for Fresh Thyme Market, Meghan Sedivy. We followed Meghan as she shopped at the Fresh Thyme Market on Elston in Chicago to see what ingredients she wanted to use.
Balsamic Glazed Salmon
Ingredients
2 Regal Salmon Fillets
1 tbsp. Alessi Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 tsp. minced garlic
3 tbsp. Alessi Red Balsamic Vinegar
2 tsp. honey
2 tsp. Dijon mustard
Salt and Pepper to taste
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil, then coat with 1 tsp. Alessi Extra Virgin olive oil.
In a small skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes, watching carefully so that it does not turn brown and burn. Add the Alessi red balsamic vinegar, honey, mustard, salt and pepper. Whisk and simmer until the mixture thickens, about 4 minutes.
Place salmon fillets skin-side down on the aluminum foil covered baking sheet. Pour half of the balsamic glaze over the salmon fillets. Bake for 5 minutes, then pour the remaining balsamic glaze over the salmon and bake an additional 5 to 10 minutes, until the fish flakes easily with a fork and is cooked through. Serve immediately over butternut squash farro risotto.
Butternut Squash Farro Risotto
Ingredients:
1 package Alessi Four Cheese Risotto
1 Tbsp. Alessi extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup dry white wine
8 oz. sliced cremini mushrooms
1/2 medium yellow onion, chopped
1 tsp. minced garlic
1/2 tsp. sea salt
1 (16 oz.) container butternut squash cubes, divided
4 cups vegetable broth
1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
1 package Alessi original thin breadsticks
Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
Instructions
1. In a large skillet add 1 tbsp. Alessi Extra Virgin Olive Oil and heat for 1 minute then add the wine, mushrooms, onion, garlic, and salt. Stir in 2 cups squash cubes and sauté' for 3-5 minutes until butternut squash cubes and mushrooms are slightly softened.
2. Remove veggie mixture from skillet and place in a large stock pot. Add the entire package of Alessi Four Cheese Risotto to the veggie mixture and cover with 2 cups veggie broth.
3. Bring risotto to a boil then cover and reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes.
4. Let stand uncovered for 3 minutes and then serve topped with freshly chopped basil, pepper and Balsamic glazed salmon with Alessi breadsticks on the side.
