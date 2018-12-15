International food options abound at Golf Glen Mall

NILES, Ill. (WLS) --The Golf Glen Mall is unique among its peers for the wide variety of food options it has on hand.
We checked out five of the mall's restaurants.
At Ati-Atihan they specialize in grilled meats that have been marinated for at least 36 hours in soy and tart calamansi juice.
"We call it chicken inasal in the Philippines. It's very popular in the Philippines, especially in the Southern part of the Philippines," said owner Randy Famacion.
Entire pork legs are served crackling-crispy with fork-tender meat.
"We actually boil it overnight," Famacion said. "It's fried. It's very crispy once it's cooked."
For dessert, they serve the classic halo halo, which means "mix mix" - for good reason. Beans, corn, coconut jellies, purple yam ice cream and creamy flan are combined until almost soup-like. The dish offers a creamy-sweet counterpoint to a meal.
A few doors down, the Agit Bar & Grill is known for late-night Korean bar food like fiery chicken that is mellowed by a blanket of melted mozzarella.
Lunchboxes of kimchi, spam and a fried egg offer childhood comfort foods, while grown-ups might like fresh pineapple pureed with booze and combined with a bottle of soju. The drink is served with a ladle for you and your K-pop-loving friends.
More standard Korean barbecue can be found in the massive Barbecue Garden, where you can go all-you-can-eat or just order a la carte. The pork belly and short ribs are recommended. Crisp, bright, fermented vegetarian sides, called banchan, fill every possible piece of real estate on the table, while the staff does all of the work at the grill for you.
There is Chinese food - with a mild Korean accent - next door at the Twin Dragon. They make all of the noodles from scratch, running them through a sheeter until they're cut, then boiled for a minute or two. They might appear in fiery broths, inspired by Korean cuisine, or a more Chinese-inspired dish like wok-seared beef with scallions.
And finally, a brewery! Une Année specializes in sour Belgians. The small-front bar is usually occupied with beer fans trying several styles in flights, playing board games, and enjoying their options.
"We were downtown and we moved up here to Niles," said co-owner Jerry Nelson. "We still have the Belgian focus, but we also added a new brand that is more American and stout-focused brand called Hubbard's Café. Our signature beer is framboise, and it's a Belgian sour beer with raspberries."
EXTRA COURSE:: A few homemade desserts at Omega restaurant, the oldest occupant in the Golf Glen Mart
Ati Atihan
9054 W. Golf Rd., Niles
847-699-3113
www.chicken-atiatihan.com
Agit Bar & Grill
9098 W. Golf Rd., Niles
224-353-9510
BBQ Garden
9020 W. Golf Rd., Niles
847-813-6523
Twin Dragon
9046 W. Golf Rd., Niles
847-803-6777
Une Année Brewery
9082 W. Golf Rd., Niles
847-635-0655
http://uneannee.com/