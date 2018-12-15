HUNGRY HOUND

International food options abound at Golf Glen Mall

By
NILES, Ill. (WLS) --
The Golf Glen Mall is unique among its peers for the wide variety of food options it has on hand.

We checked out five of the mall's restaurants.

At Ati-Atihan they specialize in grilled meats that have been marinated for at least 36 hours in soy and tart calamansi juice.

"We call it chicken inasal in the Philippines. It's very popular in the Philippines, especially in the Southern part of the Philippines," said owner Randy Famacion.

RELATED: Golf Glen Mart offers a global variety of food options

Entire pork legs are served crackling-crispy with fork-tender meat.

"We actually boil it overnight," Famacion said. "It's fried. It's very crispy once it's cooked."

For dessert, they serve the classic halo halo, which means "mix mix" - for good reason. Beans, corn, coconut jellies, purple yam ice cream and creamy flan are combined until almost soup-like. The dish offers a creamy-sweet counterpoint to a meal.

A few doors down, the Agit Bar & Grill is known for late-night Korean bar food like fiery chicken that is mellowed by a blanket of melted mozzarella.

Lunchboxes of kimchi, spam and a fried egg offer childhood comfort foods, while grown-ups might like fresh pineapple pureed with booze and combined with a bottle of soju. The drink is served with a ladle for you and your K-pop-loving friends.

More standard Korean barbecue can be found in the massive Barbecue Garden, where you can go all-you-can-eat or just order a la carte. The pork belly and short ribs are recommended. Crisp, bright, fermented vegetarian sides, called banchan, fill every possible piece of real estate on the table, while the staff does all of the work at the grill for you.

There is Chinese food - with a mild Korean accent - next door at the Twin Dragon. They make all of the noodles from scratch, running them through a sheeter until they're cut, then boiled for a minute or two. They might appear in fiery broths, inspired by Korean cuisine, or a more Chinese-inspired dish like wok-seared beef with scallions.

And finally, a brewery! Une Année specializes in sour Belgians. The small-front bar is usually occupied with beer fans trying several styles in flights, playing board games, and enjoying their options.

"We were downtown and we moved up here to Niles," said co-owner Jerry Nelson. "We still have the Belgian focus, but we also added a new brand that is more American and stout-focused brand called Hubbard's Café. Our signature beer is framboise, and it's a Belgian sour beer with raspberries."

EXTRA COURSE:: A few homemade desserts at Omega restaurant, the oldest occupant in the Golf Glen Mart

EMBED More News Videos

Our Hungry Hound checks out the classic desserts at Omega Diner.

Ati Atihan
9054 W. Golf Rd., Niles
847-699-3113
www.chicken-atiatihan.com

Agit Bar & Grill
9098 W. Golf Rd., Niles
224-353-9510
BBQ Garden
9020 W. Golf Rd., Niles
847-813-6523

Twin Dragon
9046 W. Golf Rd., Niles
847-803-6777

Une Année Brewery
9082 W. Golf Rd., Niles
847-635-0655
http://uneannee.com/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhungry houndfoodmallrestaurantNiles
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Golf Glen Mart offers a global variety of food options
HUNGRY HOUND
Golf Glen Mart offers a global variety of food options
Extra Course: Omega Diner
Quari Handcrafted Ice in Chicago makes crystal clear ice cubes for cocktails
The Original Island Shrimp House brings seafood dining to Palos Park
More hungry hound
FOOD & DRINK
Bar chain to change the name of its 'Crack Fries' due to drug epidemic
Try this $500 brownie covered in gold
Swirlz Cupcakes brings holiday cheer with Christmas-themed treats
New American spot, Bobby's Lincoln Park, opens its doors | Hoodline
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man dies trying to save dog at McKinley Park Lagoon
Round Lake woman, who miscarried after being shot, dies
Bar chain to change the name of its 'Crack Fries' due to drug epidemic
Pete Davidson OK after alarming Instagram post: NYPD
Quick Tip: Know your rights with utility companies
Kanye reignites Drake feud on Twitter, alleges threats
Mercy Hospital shooting victims remembered with vigil
Children get a magical ride to 'North Pole'
Show More
Illinois GOP stunned after Rauner admits to recruiting 4 others to run for governor
Try this $500 brownie covered in gold
Driver slaps man after nearly running him over
Witness describes dramatic scene where woman was shot in car
Actor arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes
More News