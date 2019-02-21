FOOD & DRINK

Internet loves Iowa girl's 'ranch reach' behind Senator Gillibrand

EMBED </>More Videos

Internet loves Iowa girl's 'ranch reach' behind Senator Gillibrand. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on February 21, 2019.

Presidential campaign stumping is already in full swing in Iowa. But there's one woman who's stealing viral headlines, not because she's running for office, but for something some may consider more important.

Ranch. As in, ranch dressing.

She has been dubbed "Ranch Girl."

Her viral moment happened as Democratic Presidential Candidate Kirsten Gillibrand was speaking to voters at an Iowa City restaurant.

The college student says she was upstairs leading a bible study group when their order arrived, without ranch.

Hanna Kinney was caught on video trying to squeeze by Senator Gillibrand as she throws her hands up to say, "Sorry, I'm just trying to get some ranch."

The internet went mad for her.

People are joking that Hanna Kinney is the "Hero America Needs Now."

Senator Gillibrand gets it. She tweeted, "Never get between a Midwesterner and their ranch."



The restaurant is giving her a free supply for a year.

So, what was the ranch for? Her pizza. She's a dipper.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldbig talkerspizzapresidential race
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
New spot, The Bureau Bar and Restaurant, brings soul food to University Village
New Pilsen spot, La Luna, offers mezcal drinks, small plates and more
From burgers to banana fritters, get these trending Chicago restaurants on your radar now
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
Jussie Smollett alleged hoax may cast doubt on real hate crimes, advocates fear
What's next for Jussie Smollett? Possible big police bill
Aurora shooting victims remembered at visitations, NIU vigil
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
Boy, 10, brought knife to school, threatened to kill classmates: police
Peter Tork, Monkees guitarist, dead at 77
Pope Francis calls for 'concrete' action at start of sex abuse summit
Show More
Video shows last time Shanann Watts was seen alive
WATCH: Ohio man attacks attorney following sentencing
Man arrested after abducting Lyft driver for hours
12-year-old student's death sparks bullying concerns
Children treated at daycare where high CO levels detected
More News