INTERSECT brings coffee, tea, breakfast, brunch and more to the heart of Pilsen

A new breakfast and brunch spot offering coffee, tea, pastries and more has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called INTERSECT, the new arrival is located at 1727 W. 18th St. in the heart of Pilsen.
Visitors to INTERSECT will find a variety of Italian, French and Mexican-inspired food and drinks. Menu items (subject to change) have included a cheese and charcuterie board, smoked salmon tartine, chilaquiles tortas and mahi mahi fish tacos. Its website urges customers to follow social media for news on art workshops, community events and seasonal menus.
INTERSECT has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Nas B., who reviewed the new spot on Nov. 2, wrote, "Wow! I ordered a hot coffee and avocado spread on sourdough and it was excellent! My son had a plain bagel with their homemade strawberry jam--he enjoyed it! Very inviting space, and well decorated."
Head on over to check it out: INTERSECT is currently open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. It is advised to call ahead, as the hours of this new business are subject to change.
