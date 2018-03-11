Irish Whiskey Tastings celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Just ahead of St. Patrick's Day, Chicago area VomFass stores will demo Irish whiskey tasting events this week.
Irish Whiskey Tastings at VomFASS
7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday at Naperville location, 121 S. Washington
For more information, visit: naperville.vomfassusa.com
7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday at Chicago/Lincoln Square location, 4755 N. Lincoln Ave.
For more information, visit: lincolnsquare.vomfassusa.com
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $35, includes small-bite appetizers, plus whiskey glass to take home
Space is limited
HEARN COCKTAIL (MAKES 1)
1 1/2 oz. Teeling "Brothers in Arms" 14-year-old single malt Irish whiskey
1 1/2 oz. sweet vermouth
1/2 oz green chartreuse
4 dashes bitters
2 dashes absinthe
2 dashes orange bitters
1 orange twist for garnish
1. Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice.
2. Stir, and strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
3. Twist a slice of orange peel over the drink to release the oils and discard the peel.
Jack's Whiskey Sauce (makes 4-6 servings)
1/2 cup sugar
4 Tablespoons water
4 Tablespoons butter
1/2 to 1 1/2 oz. Jack's Choice 11-year-old single malt whiskey
1. Combine sugar, water and butter in a saucepan and cook until sugar is mostly dissolved.
2. Remove from heat and add whiskey to taste; heat through and serve.
Note: The longer you simmer the less the whiskey taste will come through.
