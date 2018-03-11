Irish Whiskey Tastings celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Irish Whiskey Tastings at VomFASS

HEARN COCKTAIL (MAKES 1)

Just ahead of St. Patrick's Day, Chicago area VomFass stores will demo Irish whiskey tasting events this week.For more information, visit: naperville.vomfassusa.comFor more information, visit: lincolnsquare.vomfassusa.comAdmission/ Ticket Prices: $35, includes small-bite appetizers, plus whiskey glass to take homeSpace is limited1 1/2 oz. Teeling "Brothers in Arms" 14-year-old single malt Irish whiskey1 1/2 oz. sweet vermouth1/2 oz green chartreuse4 dashes bitters2 dashes absinthe2 dashes orange bitters1 orange twist for garnish1. Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice.2. Stir, and strain into a chilled cocktail glass.3. Twist a slice of orange peel over the drink to release the oils and discard the peel.1/2 cup sugar4 Tablespoons water4 Tablespoons butter1/2 to 1 1/2 oz. Jack's Choice 11-year-old single malt whiskey1. Combine sugar, water and butter in a saucepan and cook until sugar is mostly dissolved.2. Remove from heat and add whiskey to taste; heat through and serve.Note: The longer you simmer the less the whiskey taste will come through.