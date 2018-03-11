FOOD & DRINK

Irish Whiskey Tastings celebrate St. Patrick's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Two VomFass stores will host Irish Whiskey Tasting events this week. (WLS)

Just ahead of St. Patrick's Day, Chicago area VomFass stores will demo Irish whiskey tasting events this week.

Irish Whiskey Tastings at VomFASS
7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday at Naperville location, 121 S. Washington
For more information, visit: naperville.vomfassusa.com

7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday at Chicago/Lincoln Square location, 4755 N. Lincoln Ave.
For more information, visit: lincolnsquare.vomfassusa.com

Admission/ Ticket Prices: $35, includes small-bite appetizers, plus whiskey glass to take home
Space is limited

HEARN COCKTAIL (MAKES 1)
1 1/2 oz. Teeling "Brothers in Arms" 14-year-old single malt Irish whiskey
1 1/2 oz. sweet vermouth

1/2 oz green chartreuse
4 dashes bitters
2 dashes absinthe
2 dashes orange bitters
1 orange twist for garnish

1. Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice.
2. Stir, and strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
3. Twist a slice of orange peel over the drink to release the oils and discard the peel.
Jack's Whiskey Sauce (makes 4-6 servings)
1/2 cup sugar
4 Tablespoons water
4 Tablespoons butter
1/2 to 1 1/2 oz. Jack's Choice 11-year-old single malt whiskey

1. Combine sugar, water and butter in a saucepan and cook until sugar is mostly dissolved.
2. Remove from heat and add whiskey to taste; heat through and serve.

Note: The longer you simmer the less the whiskey taste will come through.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcocktailSt. Patrick's Daywhiskey
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Bar stools and brews: Get to know 3 of Chicago's newest pubs
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News