Isiah Thomas, basketball Hall of Famer, introduces Cheurlin Champagne

Isiah Thomas is in the Basketball Hall of Fame, but the Chicago native's newest venture is Cheurlin Champagne.Thomas was a 12-time All Star and an NBA and NCAA champ.He stopped by WCL to talk about hosting the Cheurlin Champagne Launch Party on Wednesday night.Thomas talked about his healthier wines through environmentally-friendly champagne production featuring no added sugar and top-quality Cheurlin grapes.Part of the proceeds go to the National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) healthcare and education programs.Find out more about Cheurlin Champagne at their website: