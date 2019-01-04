The Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles duel at Soldier Field this weekend. But there's another kind of battle already cooking between the two cities: the fight over who has the better lunch menu!The Windy City's known for its Italian Beef--roasted at places like Al's (where they keep it in the oven four hours) before being topped by sweet/hot peppers and dipped in the beef's juice. In Philly, they chow down with cheesesteaks, grilled atop onions and then topped with (you guessed it) cheese.You could spend hours debating the merits of each--wondering which has more flavor, more flair. At the Belmont location of Philly's Best, they want everyone to be winners (or everyone's stomach at least). For two hours after the game Sunday, they're offering $5 Philly Cheesesteaks. Can Bears fans swallow their pride (and a cheesy sandwich) for a bargain? Check out ABC 7's comparison to find out!