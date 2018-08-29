Italian eatery La Roccia debuts in Lincoln Park

A new bar and Italian restaurant, offering pizza and more, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Lincoln Park, called La Roccia, is located at 1909 N. Lincoln Ave. in the old Bricks Pizza spot.
Featuring red-and-white-checkered tablecloths and exposed brick walls, the new restaurant is in a cozy, underground space.
Pasta dishes include baked ravioli with pomodoro sauce and mozzarella; chicken parmigiana with spaghetti; and chicken piccata in a white wine sauce over linguine. On the menu, look for pizza offerings like the spicy barbecue chicken and the meat lovers, or make your own pie with choice of sauce, cheese and toppings.
La Roccia has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Stephen K., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 25, wrote, "Fantastic new pizza place that moved into the old Bricks space. Don't worry about the ownership change though, they brightened up the place and the pizza is even better than Bricks' pizza was."
Yelper Abby M. added, "Great new addition to the neighborhood! The pizza is delicious and I highly recommend the chopped salad. They have live music on Tuesday nights, which helps make the environment even more charming."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. La Roccia is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
