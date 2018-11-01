FOOD & DRINK

Italian eatery Pasta Passion opens in Lincoln Square

By Hoodline
A new pasta shop has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Pasta Passion, the fresh addition is located at 4647 N. Lincoln Ave. in Lincoln Square.

Italian favorites -- focaccia bread, minestrone soup and pasta dishes -- are made from scratch in the eatery's open kitchen. Try the osso bucco, pasta Cubana and pork escalope. On weekends between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., sample brunch items like avocado toast, pancakes and the chorizo skillet.

The new arrival has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

M L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 24, wrote, "The atmosphere is cozy, and the food is phenomenal. The desserts are nothing like you've had before! My brother swears Pasta Passion has the best tiramisu, and I like the cappuccino."

And Gretchen S. wrote, "The pasta was amazing, and I loved the bread too. Everything is made from scratch, so you can tell how much pride they put into their food. I will definitely go back!"

Pasta Passion is open from 4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It is closed on Monday.)
