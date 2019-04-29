Food & Drink

Itasca Country Club restaurant closes after illnesses reported after Easter weekend brunch

EMBED <>More Videos

The Fox & Turtle restaurant Itasca Country Club closed Monday after reports of people being sick, according to the DuPage County Health Department

ITASCA, Ill. (WLS) -- Several people reported getting sick after eating Easter weekend brunch at a popular country club in the northwest suburbs.

The Fox & Turtle restaurant Itasca Country Club closed Monday after reports of people being sick, according to the DuPage County Health Department

The department inspected the restaurant and told managers they could reopen, but the restaurant stayed closed until Thursday.

"However, the decision was made by the Fox & Turtle to keep the facility closed to review all operations and sanitation procedures," a health department official said.

Anyone who got sick after eating at the Fox & Turtle last weekend is asked to call the DuPage County Health Department at (630) 682-7400.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkitascaillnessrestaurantrestaurant inspection
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Navy recruit collapses, dies during training
Dominic DiFrisco, voice of Chicago's Italian-American Community, dead at 85
7 people shot and 1 killed in Baltimore, police say
1 killed, 3 injured in I-55 crash at Damen
Former Sen. Richard Lugar dies at 87
Little leaguer throws inspirational first pitch after suffering stroke
Giants draft pick injured, college teammate killed in shooting
Show More
Mother of 3 shot by stray bullet in front of children in Chicago cellphone store
Cerebral palsy won't stop young drummer from achieving his goals
VIDEO: Killer Whales play with food, teach calf how to hunt
Synagogue shooter's gun appears to have malfunctioned: Sheriff
States consider limits on balloon releases over pollution concerns
More TOP STORIES News