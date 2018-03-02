FOOD & DRINK

'It's Greek To You' debuts in Andersonville

Photo: Wendy E./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Greek spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called It's Greek To You, the new addition is located at 5449 N. Clark St. (between Rascher Ave & Catalpa Ave) in Andersonville.

This new eatery--located in the former Sunshine Cafe sushi spot, which closed in 2016--specializes in an array of classic Greek dishes like gyros, salads and charcoal-grilled skewers on pita and baguettes.

On the menu, expect to see dishes like the "Village Salad" with imported feta cheese and Kalamata olives, pork skewers on baguette bread and chicken souvlaki served in pita bread with fresh tomatoes and tzatziki yogurt sauce.

There's a variety of sides on offer, too, such as French fries, rice pilaf and oven-roasted potatoes.

Rounding things out is a selection of Greek desserts like orange cake with simple syrup and baklava.

It's Greek To You has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Emily J. added: "I was pleasantly surprised in my restaurant discovery! I got the chicken gyro with Greek fries. Both were delicious!! Seriously SO good! I wouldn't change a single thing."

And Bob B. said: "This is a small classic Greek diner, with a great pedigree and a fabulous fresh flavor. Started by the chef and co-owner of Mythos, on Montrose, it has all the classic Greek dishes: saganaki, souvlaki, keftedes, and many others, but with a great fresh flavor."

It's Greek To You is now open at 5449 N Clark St., so swing on by to take a peek.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Bar stools and brews: Get to know 3 of Chicago's newest pubs
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
British tech company seeks Assistant Director of Cheese
Taste of Havana cocktail bar and eatery debuts in Logan Square
New bar Blind Dragon mixes cocktails and karaoke in River North
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News