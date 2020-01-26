recipe

Jake Melnick's Corner Tap shares Super Bowl party spread recipes

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO -- We are just one week away from the Super Bowl, which means it's time to plan out your Super Bowl party plans! Whether you're heading out or staying in for the big game, Jake Melnick's Corner Tap has you covered.

Executive Chef Michael Reid joined ABC7 to talk about their ultimate Super Bowl BBQ Feast.

Jake Melnick's Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork Shoulder:
8 lbs. bone-in pork shoulder
8 Tbsp. BBQ rub or seasoning
4 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and ground black pepper to taste

Method:
1. Rub BBQ seasoning liberally all over the pork shoulder, making sure to reach into natural folds and contours
2. Smoke at 210 degrees Fahrenheit for 14 Hours

3. Allow meat to rest for 15 minutes, remove shoulder bone and carefully pull meat apart by hand

Jake Melnick's Cole Slaw:
1 lbs. cabbage, shredded
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1 Tbsp. horseradish, prepared
2 tsp. dijon mustard
1 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper, ground

Method:
1. Combine all ingredients except for cabbage into a large bowl.
2. Fold cabbage into dressing. Mix until cabbage is evenly coated.

Jake Melnick's Corner Tap
Address: 41 E. Superior St, Chicago
Super Bowl Carry Out Special: Receive a $50 gift card if you pick up before 3pm
For more information, visit https://www.jakemelnicks.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkrecipesuper bowl 2020
RECIPE
Entertaining for New Year's Eve and cocktail, mocktail recipes
In the kitchen with Chef Phillipe Sobon
Original Bagel & Bialy latkes recipe for Hanukkah
Easy-to-make holiday appetizers ideas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 2, dies after being rescued from Burnside fire; elderly man still critical
2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Lisle cigar lounge
Calif. woman diagnosed with coronavirus; 3rd case in US
Memorial to be held for Rev. George Clements' 88th birthday
Driver arrested after 2 cops hurt in Garfield Park crash: police
How to spot 2020 US census scams: BBB
3 armed robbers hit North Side convenience store: police
Show More
Take advantage of Yelp's new feature before dining out
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, cool Sunday
Man used forklift to traffic 64 lbs of marijuana: CPD
Car crashes into South Side day care: CPD
Chicago company recalls ground beef that may contain plastic
More TOP STORIES News