Jake Melnick's Corner Tap shares Super Bowl party spread recipes

CHICAGO -- We are just one week away from the Super Bowl, which means it's time to plan out your Super Bowl party plans! Whether you're heading out or staying in for the big game, Jake Melnick's Corner Tap has you covered.Executive Chef Michael Reid joined ABC7 to talk about their ultimate Super Bowl BBQ Feast.8 lbs. bone-in pork shoulder8 Tbsp. BBQ rub or seasoning4 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oilKosher salt and ground black pepper to taste1. Rub BBQ seasoning liberally all over the pork shoulder, making sure to reach into natural folds and contours2. Smoke at 210 degrees Fahrenheit for 14 Hours3. Allow meat to rest for 15 minutes, remove shoulder bone and carefully pull meat apart by hand1 lbs. cabbage, shredded1/2 cup mayonnaise1 Tbsp. horseradish, prepared2 tsp. dijon mustard1 tsp. kosher salt1/4 tsp. black pepper, ground1. Combine all ingredients except for cabbage into a large bowl.2. Fold cabbage into dressing. Mix until cabbage is evenly coated.Address: 41 E. Superior St, ChicagoSuper Bowl Carry Out Special: Receive a $50 gift card if you pick up before 3pmFor more information, visit https://www.jakemelnicks.com