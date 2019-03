James Beard Awards 2019: See Chicago nominees for best restaurants, chefs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Considered the Oscars of the food world, Chicago is once again host to the James Beard Awards.The 2019 nominees were announced Wednesday morning for the best restaurants and chefs in America, and Chicago has a handful of names in the mix.Belinda Chang, a James Beard Award-winning Sommelier, discussed this year's local nominees with ABC7's Steve Dolinsky.Diana Dávila, Mi Tocaya AntojeríaJason Hammel, Lula CaféBeverly Kim and Johnny Clark, ParachuteDavid Posey and Anna Posey, ElskeNoah Sandoval, OrioleLee Wolen, BokaAlisha Elenz, MFKRob Katz and Kevin Boehm, Boka Restaurant Group, Chicago (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, and others)Greg Wade, Publican Quality BreadMeg Galus, BokaLost LakeSpiaggiaLand and Sea Dept., for Lonesome RoseParts and Labor Design, for Pacific Standard TimeWinners will be announced at the James Beard Awards Gala on Monday, May 6 at Chicago's Lyric Opera House.For the complete list of nominees and more information, visit jamesbeard.org/awards