CHICAGO (WLS) -- Considered the Oscars of the food world, Chicago is once again host to the James Beard Awards.
The 2019 nominees were announced Wednesday morning for the best restaurants and chefs in America, and Chicago has a handful of names in the mix.
Belinda Chang, a James Beard Award-winning Sommelier, discussed this year's local nominees with ABC7's Steve Dolinsky.
2019 JAMES BEARD AWARD NOMINEES IN CHICAGO:
Best chef, Great Lakes Region:
Diana Dávila, Mi Tocaya Antojería
Jason Hammel, Lula Café
Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute
David Posey and Anna Posey, Elske
Noah Sandoval, Oriole
Lee Wolen, Boka
Rising star chef of the year:
Alisha Elenz, MFK
Outstanding restaurateur:
Rob Katz and Kevin Boehm, Boka Restaurant Group, Chicago (Boka, Girl & the Goat, Momotaro, and others)
Outstanding baker:
Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread
Outstanding pastry chef:
Meg Galus, Boka
Outstanding bar program:
Lost Lake
Outstanding wine program:
Spiaggia
Oustanding restaurant design, 76 seats and over:
Land and Sea Dept., for Lonesome Rose
Parts and Labor Design, for Pacific Standard Time
Winners will be announced at the James Beard Awards Gala on Monday, May 6 at Chicago's Lyric Opera House.
For the complete list of nominees and more information, visit jamesbeard.org/awards.
James Beard Awards 2019: See Chicago nominees for best restaurants, chefs
TOP STORIES
Show More