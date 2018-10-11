Japanese eats: 3 new spots to try in Chicago

CHICAGO --Interested in trying some new Japanese restaurants in Chicago? You're in luck: we've found the freshest businesses to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Japanese food.
Hiro Sushi & Desserts Bar
1453 53rd St., Hyde Park
Photo: Solada S./Yelp
Hiro Sushi & Desserts Bar is a sushi bar that also offers desserts such as rolled ice cream. The extensive menu includes appetizers and sushi rolls, as well as nigiri, sashimi, bento boxes, poke bowls and sushi combination platters.
Try signature rolls like the Berry Delicious complete with deep-fried imitation crab, avocado and strawberry; the Mt. Fuji with spicy salmon, green onion and snow crab; and the Sunshine with yellowtail tuna, salmon, crab meat, avocado and cucumber.
Looking to satisfy your sweet tooth? There's rolled ice cream in flavors like mango, matcha green tea and Nutella Oreo. Here's the menu.
Hiro Sushi & Desserts Bar currently holds five stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Helen L., who reviewed it on Oct. 6, wrote, "Exceptional service and it should be noted that we came here only a week after the restaurant opened! The food was delicious, perhaps the best sushi in Hyde Park. Desserts are great too!"
Yelper Peerada S. wrote, "Nice new restaurant. Highly recommended for those who like Japanese foods. There is a variety of menu options with fresh ingredients."
Hiro Sushi & Desserts Bar is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
2813 N. Broadway, Lakeview East
Photo: gyu-kaku bbq/Yelp
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ is a Japanese chain that now has three outposts in the Chicago area, as well as locations across the U.S. and Canada.
On the menu, check out the Meat Lovers meal for two, which includes five appetizers and six types of protein (premium sirloin, New York strip steak, toro beef and more). Got a big party? Look for the Shogun meal for six people. The feast includes five appetizers like edamame and fried bacon chips and eight barbecue items (sirloin steak, short rib, pork belly, chicken breast and more).
Other fare, such as garlic noodles, garlic fried rice with egg and beef tongue also line the menu.
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ is off to a strong start with a current Yelp rating of four stars out of 35 reviews.
Yelper Nathan N., who reviewed the restaurant on Sept. 14, wrote, "For one of their fixed menu selections they suggested it being enough for two people, but it was definitely plenty for four. Their portions are massive and overall the service was great. Looking forward to returning here!"
Yelper Victoria Y. wrote, "I've never had Japanese barbecue before, but if you've been to a Korean barbecue before, it's essentially the same concept. You order and grill meat and share sides family style. Gyu-Kaku was a delight and the meal we had was absolutely delicious."
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Shari Sushi Bar
1925 W. Foster Ave., Ravenswood
Photo: Shari Sushi Bar/Yelp
Newcomer Shari Sushi Bar is serving up classic and signature sushi rolls, sashimi, appetizers and entrees.
Look for classic rolls like the Spider with shrimp and spicy mayo; and the Dragon with shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and unagi sauce. Signature rolls include the deep-fried Fly The W with spicy tuna, cream cheese and avocado, topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce, red tobiko and scallions; and The Hulk with sweet potato tempura, asparagus tempura, cucumber and shitake, topped with avocado. Here is the full menu.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 14 reviews, Shari Sushi Bar has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Grisell P. wrote, "Great sushi place! I have been here twice already and will be definitely coming back. It's located in a small business locale so if you're driving too fast, you'll miss it. Super clean and prompt service."
Ayriole F. added, "The food was well priced, delicious and beautifully presented! The service was also attentive but not overbearing. I will definitely eat here again!"
Shari Sushi Bar is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday- Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.