HOLIDAY

Jimmy Dean giving away sausage-scented wrapping paper for the holidays

EMBED </>More Videos

Jimmy Dean is giving away sausage-scented wrapping paper and other themed gifts this holiday season.

There's nothing like waking up to the scent of sausage under your tree on Christmas morning.

Jimmy Dean, the food company famously known for its sausage, is giving away sausage-scented wrapping paper and other themed gifts this upcoming holiday season.

All you have to do is cook a Jimmy Dean recipe, take a picture and submit it to the Jimmy Dean recipe gift exchange from now until December 20. Then you get to choose which free gift you want while supplies last.


As if the sausage-scented wrapping paper wasn't bizarre enough, you can also choose from a glass sausage ornament, a festive holiday apron with a sketch of Jimmy Dean's face and Jimmy Dean's holiday Christmas album on vinyl.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodchristmaschristmas giftgiftsholidayu.s. & world
HOLIDAY
CTA Holiday Train coming next week
Black McDonald's operators give away 1,400 turkeys
BBB: 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' is an illegal scam
Fill loved ones' stockings with Illinois lottery tickets
More holiday
FOOD & DRINK
Raw ground Jennie-O turkey recalled over salmonella concerns
More salmonella cases reported after ground beef recall
USDA says it hasn't identified turkey brands linked to salmonella outbreak
New Greek spot, Avli Taverna, debuts in Lincoln Park
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Man on cocaine drove 104 mph before crashing into Arlington Heights PD building
Judge rules White House must return press credentials to CNN's Jim Acosta
6 rescued from elevator in building formerly known as Hancock Center
1 shot by police in Country Club Hills after report of man dragged into bank
Watch deputies bust drivers blowing past stopped school bus
Chris Watts' mistress: 'He lied about everything'
Man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
Mugshot of man wanted in Florida goes viral
Show More
Raw ground Jennie-O turkey recalled over salmonella concerns
CTA Holiday Train coming next week
TIMELINE: Key events in the GoFundMe hoax investigation
1 killed, 3 wounded in Kenosha County shooting
Court filing cites charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
More News