A new wine bar has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 813 W. Fulton Market in West Town, the fresh addition is called Joe's Imports.
Located in a space resembling a cellar, this spot boasts a worldly wine selection of more than 250 bottles; buy some to take home or enjoy a variety of reds and whites by-the-glass. The spot also offers food. The menu features mussels with dill herbs topped with vinegar chips; cauliflower puree with seared scallops and ravioli with duck egg, ricotta, spinach, brown butter and black winter truffle. And save room for dessert. Try the chocolate mousse or the homemade meringue gelato.
The new wine bar has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Annie R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 2, wrote, "The wine was amazing, but the food blew me away. Wagyu Steak was served in strips, which is interesting, and it was soft. Melts in your mouth and so flavorful. Big fan!"
Yelper Kelly B. added, "The desserts were amazing! We ordered the Spanish doughnuts and the chocolate peanut butter things that were like Girl Scout cookies. This place is new. Get here now before it's hard to book a table!"
Joe's Imports is now open from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 10:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Joe's Imports brings worldly wines, desserts and more to West Town
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News