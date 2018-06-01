FOOD & DRINK

Jonesing for ramen? Here are 3 new spots to taste-test in Chicago

Ramen-san. | Photo: Jordan R./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got ramen on the brain, you're in luck: we've found the freshest Chicago eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some ramen.

Ramen-san


219 N. Green St., West Town
Photo: jordan r./Yelp

Ramen-san has opened a second eatery in West Town.

On top of offering bowls that appear at its River North flagship, the new location gives customers a few more ramen options, such as the Katsu Curry, with a fried pork cutlet and soft-boiled egg; and the Spicy Yuzu, complete with smoked chicken thigh, enoki mushrooms and a molten egg.

The rest of the menu is littered with favorites, all served with wavy noodles. Try the tonkotsu ramen with chashu pork and molten egg in traditional tonkotsu broth; a Sumo Bowl with chashu pork, wontons and a spicy crushed egg; or the Imperial Shio, which features a vegetarian broth with molten egg, tofu and nori.

Diners can customize their bowls by throwing in some add-ons, like buttered corn or fried chicken. A selection of raw dishes, buns, chicken wings and dumplings are also available. Or, stop by the credit-card only establishment for the late-night fried rice, a special only available after 10 p.m.

So far, Ramen-san has one five-star review on Yelp.

Yelper Jordan R., who reviewed Ramen-san on May 24, wrote, "I got the fried chicken and kimchi bowl and added a molten egg. Really tasty, and the fried garlic was a nice crunch on top."

Ramen-san is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Sunday-Thursday, and 4 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Furious Spoon


5406 N. Clark St., Andersonville
Photo: Furious spoon andersonville/Yelp

Furious Spoon, which serves Tokyo-style ramen with handmade noodles, has launched its seventh shop.

Located in Andersonville, Furious Spoon regulars will recognize popular dishes on the menu, including the veggie and pork tonkotsu ramen bowls. However, Eater notes that this new location also boasts a few new menu items: the Chicken Dumpling Shio ramen; the Furious ramen with tonkotsu broth, spicy miso, chashu pork belly, chicken dumplings and more; and the spicy beef rice bowl.

There's also a selection of liquor, sake, and draft and canned beer.

Furious Spoon's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 25 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.

Yelper Ryan G., who reviewed the Andersonville eatery on May 24, wrote, "Yes please! For starters, I went on the second day of it being open, and I was still wow-ed."

Taranee A. noted, "Great service. They only had the chili-infused noodles, which was kind of a bummer, but they made us a small sample to taste to make sure it wasn't too spicy, which was super nice of them!"

Furious Spoon Andersonville is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Tanaka Ramen


553 W. Diversey Parkway, Lake View
Photo: tanaka ramen/Yelp

Tanaka Ramen, a spot to score ramen, rice bowls and tapas, has taken over the former Jinya Ramen Bar space. The small chain has three locations spread across Chicago, Austin and Texas.

Here in Lake View, expect to see menu options like vegetable, chicken and tonkotsu ramen bowls, meat- or seafood-packed rice bowls, as well as tapas like edamame, steamed buns and fried chicken wings.

Tanaka Ramen currently holds four stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Claire Z., who was one of the first users to visit Tanaka Ramen on May 10, wrote, "I had seen this place on Yelp, and I went to Tanaka Ramen yesterday with my boyfriend, we had a great dining experience. Even if Chicago has been in the summer these two days, it is still so great to eat Ramen while drinking cold beer. "

Yelper Han Teng W. wrote, "It is quite nice to sit at the bar area, watch NBA games, drink cold beer and have a delicious traditional Japanese ramen."

Tanaka Ramen is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
