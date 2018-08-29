Josephine 'Mother' Wade honors Aretha Franklin with famous gumbo

The Queen of Soul is being honored in Chicago by the Queen of Soul Food.Josephine "Mother" Wade, the owner of Captain's Hard Time Dining at East 79th Street and South Vernon Avenue, is cooking up her famous Gumbo Wednesday for a good cause.The gumbo was one of Aretha Franklin's favorites and she enjoyed it almost every time she visited Chicago."She would always tell me that she was an excellent gumbo maker, but she thinks I had the edge on her, which I know I did," Wade said.Mother Wade will be selling the gumbo at a fundraiser on Friday with the money raised going to one of Franklin's favorite charities.