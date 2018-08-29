FOOD & DRINK

Josephine 'Mother' Wade honors Aretha Franklin with famous gumbo

EMBED </>More Videos

The Queen of Soul is being honored in Chicago by the Queen of Soul Food.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Queen of Soul is being honored in Chicago by the Queen of Soul Food.

Josephine "Mother" Wade, the owner of Captain's Hard Time Dining at East 79th Street and South Vernon Avenue, is cooking up her famous Gumbo Wednesday for a good cause.

The gumbo was one of Aretha Franklin's favorites and she enjoyed it almost every time she visited Chicago.

"She would always tell me that she was an excellent gumbo maker, but she thinks I had the edge on her, which I know I did," Wade said.

Mother Wade will be selling the gumbo at a fundraiser on Friday with the money raised going to one of Franklin's favorite charities.

.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodaretha franklinrestaurantfundraiserChathamChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
New bar and eatery Tricycle Chicago opens its doors in Bucktown
Italian eatery La Roccia debuts in Lincoln Park
Your guide to Logan Square's 3 newest spots for food and drinks
Oreo rolling out 'Wasabi' and 'Hot Chicken Wing' cookies
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Vacant big box stores creating big problems in the suburbs
Disturbing details of West Town sex assault, beating revealed at bond hearing
Mysterious doorbell ringer safe after boyfriend's suicide
Deadly Little Village fire brings attention back to fire safety
Dog flings snake at owner, chaos ensues
2 armed robbery suspects in custody after chase on I-290, CTA tracks
All Carson Pirie Scott stores closing Wednesday
Club bouncer critically wounded in NW Side shooting
Show More
High school kicker scores 8 field goals, breaks state record
Catholic Diocese of Gary publishes list of alleged 'predator priests'
Vietnam veterans honor soldiers killed overseas during 1968 DNC protests
Van Dyke breaks silence in interview with Chicago Tribune
Chicago Trump adviser George Papadopoulos will admit 'inaccuracies'
More News