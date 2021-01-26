'Fit Men Cook' recipes: Light cauliflower chicken alfredo

Plus he gives us a healthier alternative to a classic dish!
Cauliflower chicken alfredo recipe
Ingredients
4 servings
Sauce
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 cup diced white onion
1 1/2 tablespoons minced garlic, fresh
12oz steamed cauliflower florets
1 1/2 cups unsweetened almond milk
1 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano (or grated parmesan)
1 tablespoon The Fit Cook LAND seasoning
pinch of sea salt & cracked pepper
1 1/2 lb chicken breast, cut into 1-inch pieces (OR portobello mushrooms)
1/2 lb asparagus, chopped into 1/2-inch pieces
12oz wheat linguine (OR your choice of pasta or veggie noodles)
Garnish
fresh parsley
shaved parmesan
STEPS
1. Place steam-able bag of cauliflower in the microwave (or bring a pot of water to a boil and steam the cauliflower) and cook according to instructions given and set aside.
2. Prepare pasta or linguine in a pot according to the instructions given. Set aside.
3. Set a medium skillet on medium heat. Once hot, saute onions and garlic for 2 to 3 minutes in olive oil, or until the onion turns slightly brown and translucent.
4. Transfer the onions and garlic to a blender, along with the remaining ingredients of the sauce. Blend until smooth and fine. Season to taste with pepper. If you want a thinner sauce, simply add tablespoons of almond milk or water.
5. Set the nonstick skillet back on high heat, once hot, spray with oil, then add chicken and asparagus pieces. Allow the chicken and asparagus to rest in the skillet until marks form, about 2 minutes. Then reduce the heat to medium and stir together and cook the chicken through, about 4 to 6 minutes.
6. Add pasta to the skillet and toss together using tongs. Then, pour in the sauce and fold everything together. Use as much sauce as you'd like and then store the rest in an airtight container.