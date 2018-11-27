FOOD & DRINK

Kilwins makes downtown debut, with handcrafted confections, ice cream and more

A new confectionery and creamery has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located downtown at 1724 Sherman Ave., the newcomer is Kilwins, a national chain with brick-and-mortar locations around the Chicago area.

Named after the brand's founders, ,

This new location continues the brand's tradition of handcrafting sweets in store using the original recipes developed by founders Don and Katy Kilwin in the 1940s. Expect a wide selection of treats, including chocolates, and chocolate-dipped snacks, fudge, toffees, caramels, brittles and caramel apples, as well as a selection of ice cream flavors.

Kilwins has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Ellie P. wrote, " I tried their chocolate turtles, chocolate peanut butter fudge and dark chocolate espresso beans. The fudge and the espresso beans are ah-ma-zing! Also, the staff is very nice, and, as all Kilwins are, the shop is so cute and smells superb."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Kilwins is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
