A new Korean and Asian fusion spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The newcomer to University Village - Little Italy, called Kor-Fusion Cafe, is located at 1514 W. Taylor St.
Located in a storefront next to a gas station, tacos, burritos, noodle/rice bowl and bimbimap are made to order with staff ready to offer suggestions, according to TimeOut.
If you're a meat lover, order a burrito or taco with your choice of pork belly, beef bulgogi, chicken or jumbo shrimp. Vegetarian? No worries, you can choose from dishes like Korean curry with tofu and Yakisoba noodles with tofu or veggies. (Check out the complete list of offerings here.)
Gene L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 16, wrote, "This Korean fusion has Korean tacos and burritos filled with kimchi fried rice,"
With a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Kor-Fusion Cafe is off to a good start as it builds a fan base.
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Kor-Fusion Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, 4:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Kor-Fusion Cafe brings Korean fare to University Village - Little Italy
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories