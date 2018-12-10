FOOD & DRINK

Kor-Fusion Cafe brings Korean fare to University Village - Little Italy

Photo: Kor-Fusion Cafe/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Korean and Asian fusion spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The newcomer to University Village - Little Italy, called Kor-Fusion Cafe, is located at 1514 W. Taylor St.

Located in a storefront next to a gas station, tacos, burritos, noodle/rice bowl and bimbimap are made to order with staff ready to offer suggestions, according to TimeOut.

If you're a meat lover, order a burrito or taco with your choice of pork belly, beef bulgogi, chicken or jumbo shrimp. Vegetarian? No worries, you can choose from dishes like Korean curry with tofu and Yakisoba noodles with tofu or veggies. (Check out the complete list of offerings here.)

Gene L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 16, wrote, "This Korean fusion has Korean tacos and burritos filled with kimchi fried rice,"

With a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Kor-Fusion Cafe is off to a good start as it builds a fan base.

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Kor-Fusion Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, 4:30 p.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineChicago
FOOD & DRINK
New sushi bar, Kubo Sushi And Saki Lounge, now open in Elgin
James Beard Awards to stay in Chicago through 2027
Man charged more than $1,000 for Burger King penny Whopper deal
Veterans Q creates 'dad bod' calendar to support veterans
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
29 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago's most violent weekend since October
Geneva teachers, district officials reach tentative deal to end strike
Top House Dems raise prospect of impeachment, jail for President Trump
Home invader hits woman with wine bottle, porcelain dish in Boystown, police say
Roger the ripped kangaroo dies at 12
Chicago Bears could clinch NFL playoff spot next weekend
Man charged more than $1,000 for Burger King penny Whopper deal
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Show More
Man attempted to lure children near Morgan Park HS, police say
Why do we kiss under mistletoe?
Search intensifies for mom who vanished on Thanksgiving Day
Acero charter school students, teachers return to class Monday
Sonic employees arrested for lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
More News