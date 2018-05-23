Korean-Italian spot Passerotto debuts in Andersonville

A new Korean fusion spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Andersonville, called Passerotto, is located at 5420 N. Clark St.
Passerotto -- "little sparrow" in Italian -- is a new venture by Jennifer Kim, the award-winning chef who co-owned Lakeview's former cured-fish deli Snaggletooth. According to the new restaurant's website, the menu fuses Korean dishes Kim ate growing up with "a few minor touches" from Midwestern and Central Italian cuisines.
The Chicago Tribune reports: "Each dish on the menu is connected to Kim's life experience or memory, like grocery shopping with her mother at Jewel-Osco to find substitutes for Korean ingredients that were not readily available."
Selections on the menu include raw fish, from big-eye tuna to honam tartare; noodle and rice dishes, including ddukbokkilamb ragu; as well as small or shareable plates, like the glazed short ribs. Also look for the comprehensive wine list, which includes bubblies, rose, whites and reds, as well as cocktails and draft beer.
Passerotto has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eleven reviews on Yelp.
E P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 14, said, "Jenny definitely has a special skill with raw fish. This was evident with her cured fish platters that she served at her previous restaurant, Snaggletooth, and now at Passerotto, all the raw fish (hwe) dishes are exquisite. Make sure you try several of them as an appetizer!"
And Sarah S. said, "The main attraction -- Kalbi to share with a bunch of banchans (side dishes). It was glazed and done in such a way that is was tenderized to excellence, pairing really well with all the side dishes -- a few different types of kimchi and other fairly traditional Korean sides."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Passerotto is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. from Tuesday-Thursday and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
