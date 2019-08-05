Kripsy Kreme to open Chicago Loop location at Block Thirty Seven

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Krispy Kreme is rolling into the Loop with a new location!The company announced it will open its' first Chicago Loop location at Block Thirty Seven on N. State Street.Construction is set to begin in August and the shop will open in early October, according to a company statement.The Chicago Fresh Shop is the fourth of eight planned Krispy Kreme shops in the Chicagoland area.The shop will be located on the Pedway Level of Block 37, accessible by both Red and Blue CTA lines.