Krispy Kreme bringing back green doughnuts for St. Patrick's Day, giving away Golden Dozen Passes

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its Green O'riginal Glazed Doughnuts for St. Patrick's Day weekend at three Chicago area stores.

The green doughnuts will be available from March 15-17 at stores in Homewood at 17815 South Halsted Street, Evergreen Park at 9150 South Western Avenue and Hillside at 110 South Mannheim Road.

"We're excited to bring back everyone's favorite Green O'riginal Glazed Doughnuts all weekend this St. Patrick's Day" said Carlos Larcada, President of Chicagoland Restaurants, LLC. "Celebrate the holiday with a dozen and you may even be lucky enough to win free doughnuts for a year."

Krispy Kreme will also be giving away "Golden Dozen Passes" for free doughnuts for a year, one dozen per month through St. Patrick's Day 2020. Krispy Kreme says multiple customers will win a Golden Dozen Pass each day at Chicago area stores.

"What could be better than a green O'riginal Glazed doughnut? Not much. But FREE Original Glazed doughnuts for a year might do the trick. Stop by and maybe you'll end up with both," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

For more information, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/st-patricks-day.
