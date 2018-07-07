FOOD & DRINK

Krispy Kreme celebrates World Chocolate Day with Chocolate Glazed Doughnut

Winston-Salem, N.C. --
Krispy Kreme is bringing back its Chocolate Glazed Doughnut for World Chocolate Day - as if we needed another reason to celebrate!

On July 7, chocolate lovers can head over to Krispy Kreme and indulge in the sweet chocolate glaze.

More than 29 countries and six continents will offer the dessert.



And if you want one, you better act fast. The doughnut will only be sold for 24 hours while supplies last.

A list of participating locations can be found on the company's website.

Some Chicago-area locations include Evergreen Park, Elk Grove Village and Homewood.
