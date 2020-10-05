Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme Halloween-themed doughnuts go on sale Monday

Krispy Kreme's latest specialty batch of doughnuts are a bit frightening but just as delicious as their standard line of treats.

The North Carolina-based doughnut chain is celebrating Halloween early with its "Scary Sweet Monster Doughnuts," featuring "Frank" Frankenstein, "Wolife" the werewolf and "Drake" the vampire.

The doughnuts go on sale on Monday.

On Saturdays in October, customers can also get a $1 Sweet-or-Treat dozen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdoughnutskrispy kreme
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, moving to show strength, aims for Monday release from hospital
Regal Cinemas closing movie theaters across US, including 9 IL locations
33 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Family given a Texas island in 1759 fights for royalties promised
Trump's quick drive potentially exposed others to COVID-19, doctor says
1 fatally shot on Edens expressway on NW Side; NB lanes reopen
Food stamp benefits going up as food prices rise
Show More
82% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients experience neurological symptoms, NU study says
Tropical Storm Delta to track path toward Gulf Coast
Crown Point will not install facial recognition cameras to help in contact tracing
Chicago Weather: Frosty start Monday and sunny
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for Spike Lee films, killed
More TOP STORIES News