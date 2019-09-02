Kripsy Kreme jumps in on pumpkin spice craze, offers trade-in

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its pumpkin spice glazed doughnut just in time for fall, and it's hoping to knock out the competition.
The chain said you can bring in a not-so-tasty pumpkin spice flavored treat and trade it in for a doughnut for free!
This year Krispy Kreme has three varieties to choose from: A pumpkin spice doughnut filled with a specially made cheesecake cream, a pumpkin spice glazed doughnut and pumpkin spice cake doughnut.
From Starbucks to Dunkin Donuts, companies are trying to find their unique fit in the pumpkin spice craze.
The release of pumpkin spice flavored items have become the unofficial signal of fall.
But you better hurry because these treats won't last long.
They will only be available from September 2 through September 8.
