Food & Drink

Kripsy Kreme jumps in on pumpkin spice craze, offers trade-in

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its pumpkin spice glazed doughnut just in time for fall, and it's hoping to knock out the competition.

The chain said you can bring in a not-so-tasty pumpkin spice flavored treat and trade it in for a doughnut for free!

This year Krispy Kreme has three varieties to choose from: A pumpkin spice doughnut filled with a specially made cheesecake cream, a pumpkin spice glazed doughnut and pumpkin spice cake doughnut.

RELATED: Pumpkin spice-inspired products are now on store shelves

From Starbucks to Dunkin Donuts, companies are trying to find their unique fit in the pumpkin spice craze.

The release of pumpkin spice flavored items have become the unofficial signal of fall.

RELATED: Starbucks declares first day of fall by launching new pumpkin spice cold brew, bringing back PSL

But you better hurry because these treats won't last long.

They will only be available from September 2 through September 8.

RELATED: Pumpkin spice latte: Everything you want to know about Starbucks' seasonal favorite
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinku.s. & worldkrispy kremepumpkin spice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
27 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago Labor Day weekend violence
LIVE: Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas, path tracks toward Florida
Hurricane Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas: VIDEO
Florida residents arrive in Chicago ahead of Hurricane Dorian
5 rescued, more than 30 missing after boat fire off Calif. coast
Field of Dreams celebrates 30 year history
Woman injured in McKinley Park hit-and-run
Show More
World's longest cruise sets sail
VIDEO: Peyton Manning gets baptized as Bears superfan
Dashcam footage released after viral video appears to show DeKalb cops choke, Taser man
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, slightly warmer Monday
What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
More TOP STORIES News