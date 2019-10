EMBED >More News Videos Krispy Kreme is rolling into the Loop with a new location!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new Krispy Kreme is now open in downtown Chicago.Doors at the new location inside Block 37, 108 N State St., opened Tuesday morning. It is Krispy Kreme's first location in the Loop.Krispy Kreme will be giving out 120 golden tickets randomly to customers at checkout between Tuesday and Sunday. Winners will receive a dozen free glazed doughnuts every month for a year.The Block 37 store is the fourth of eight planned Krispy Kreme shops in the Chicago area.For more information, visit www.KrispyKreme.com